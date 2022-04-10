Women's Six Nations: Scotland suffer 28-8 defeat against title-chasing France

Sarah Bonar and Chloe Jaquet battle for possession

A stunning first-half display helped France claim a 28-8 victory over Scotland in the TikTok Women's Six Nations.

France, who came into the game with two wins from their opening two games, continued their 100 per cent record by earning a 28-3 half-time lead in Glasgow.

Laure Sansus scored two tries, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet also crossing the line in a rampant opening 40 minutes.

Tremouliere also brought her kicking boots, converting all four tries.

Scotland, who had exposed some holes in the French defence before the break, put up a spirited response in the second half and were camped in the visiting 22.

They eventually crossed the line in the 78th minute as Chloe Rollie went over after good work from Christine Belisle.

Helen Nelson missed the conversation for the Scots, who have now lost three from three.

France move level on points with England, who crushed Wales 58-8 on Saturday.

Ireland kickstarted their campaign with a comfortable 29-8 victory over Italy in Cork.

Greg McWilliams' side, who led 10-3 at half-time, scored four tries at Musgrave Park through Lucy Mulhall, Neve Jones, Eve Higgins and replacement Katie O'Dwyer and were awarded a second-half penalty try.

Hooker Melissa Bettoni went over for Italy's late consolation try, but Ireland's first win after defeats to Wales and France was never in doubt.