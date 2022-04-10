Other matches

Sun 10th April

Guinness Women's Six Nations

  • Scotland Women vs France Women
  • 1:00pm Sunday 10th April
  •  
FT

Scotland Women 8

France Women 28

Report

Women's Six Nations: Scotland suffer 28-8 defeat against title-chasing France

France move level on points with England at top of Women's Six Nations table with bonus-point win at Scotstoun; Laure Sansus scores two tries with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet also crossing; Ireland kickstart their campaign with bonus-point win over Italy

Last Updated: 10/04/22 7:36pm

Sarah Bonar and Chloe Jaquet battle for possession
Sarah Bonar and Chloe Jaquet battle for possession

A stunning first-half display helped France claim a 28-8 victory over Scotland in the TikTok Women's Six Nations.

France, who came into the game with two wins from their opening two games, continued their 100 per cent record by earning a 28-3 half-time lead in Glasgow.

Laure Sansus scored two tries, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet also crossing the line in a rampant opening 40 minutes.

Tremouliere also brought her kicking boots, converting all four tries.

Scotland, who had exposed some holes in the French defence before the break, put up a spirited response in the second half and were camped in the visiting 22.

They eventually crossed the line in the 78th minute as Chloe Rollie went over after good work from Christine Belisle.

Live Super Rugby

April 12, 2022, 8:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Helen Nelson missed the conversation for the Scots, who have now lost three from three.

France move level on points with England, who crushed Wales 58-8 on Saturday.

Lucy Mulhall crosses for Ireland's first try
Lucy Mulhall crosses for Ireland's first try

Ireland kickstarted their campaign with a comfortable 29-8 victory over Italy in Cork.

Also See:

Greg McWilliams' side, who led 10-3 at half-time, scored four tries at Musgrave Park through Lucy Mulhall, Neve Jones, Eve Higgins and replacement Katie O'Dwyer and were awarded a second-half penalty try.

Hooker Melissa Bettoni went over for Italy's late consolation try, but Ireland's first win after defeats to Wales and France was never in doubt.

©2022 Sky UK