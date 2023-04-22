Women's Six Nations 2023: Scotland claim first win by beating Italy 29-21 in tough contest

Scotland showed grit and determination to get a huge win over Italy

Scotland held their nerve and got their Women's Six Nations campaign up and running with a hard-fought 29-21 victory over Italy.

It was a close encounter in the first half as both teams chanced their arm in attack, a try from Louise McMillan putting Scotland in the lead before Giada Franco hit back for the visitors.

However, after Giordana Duca was sent to the sin-bin Scotland regained the momentum, Lana Skeldon going over for the home side to ensure they went in at half-time with a 10-7 lead.

The second half saw Scotland's lineout firing, Leah Bartlett going over twice in the third quarter to claim the bonus point before Italy replied through Sara Tounesi and Vittoria Vecchini to bring the score to 24-21.

Drama then came with 15 minutes remaining as Italy's Sara Seye was sent off for a high shot and Scotland took their chance, Skeldon going over for her second try which was enough to secure the 29-21 win.

Story of the game

The game got off to an exciting start as both teams found space in open play, Scotland then taking the momentum in the 12th minute as they put together phases before a short pass sent McMillan over for the opening try.

Louise McMillan went ever for her first try for Scotland as they took control early on

With the crowd right behind the home team, they continued to find their rhythm, Chloe Rollie making a few threatening breaks, but Italy nearly hit back as Alyssa D'inca chipped the loose ball through but could not ground it to get her side on the board.

However, it took only a few more minutes for Italy to find their opening try, Franco driving in from close range off the back of a scrum penalty in the 29th minute, Sillari adding the extras to give Italy a 7-5 lead.

Italy then had to see out the final five minutes of the half a player down after Duca was sent to the sin-bin and Scotland made the advantage count, Skeldon mauling over from the lineout to bring the score to 10-7 at the break.

Scotland's lineout was clinical, allowing Lana Skeldon to work off the back of the maul

The next breakthrough for Scotland came just eight minutes into the second half as they wrestled their way towards the line, Bartlett reaching over to score and Helen Nelson adding the extras for a 10-point lead.

Just five minutes later, Bartlett scored her second try as she barrelled over off the lineout, but Italy were not done yet, replying through Tounesi in the 58th minute from short range, and Vecchini just moments later, Sillari adding the extras to bring the score to 24-21.

It was a real arm wrestle between as both sides found some freedom in attack

The game completely swung in the favour of the home side as Italy's Seye was given a red card for a high shot on Jade Konkel-Roberts, Skeldon taking advantage in the 69th minute, using the maul once again to seal her double.

Scotland then grinded out the final 10 minutes and emotions poured out as they kicked the ball to touch and had their 29-21 win confirmed.

What they said:

Player-of-the-match Jade Konkel-Roberts:

"Credit to Italy they made us play for that full 80 but I cannot be any more proud of our team," Konkel-Roberts told BBC Sport.

"I think we fought and we fought and we fought.

"It is our time and I think we are ready. Massive thank you to the fans for coming out, it would not be the same without you guys and the noise was just incredible."

What's next

Scotland will be looking for back-to-back victories as they face Ireland on Saturday April 29, with kick-off at 7.30pm. For France, a clash with Wales awaits with kick-off at 3.30pm.