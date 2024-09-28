South Africa 48-7 Argentina: Springboks secure Rugby Championship title as Pumas shown three cards

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa secured the Rugby Championship title on Saturday with victory vs Argentina South Africa secured the Rugby Championship title on Saturday with victory vs Argentina

South Africa secured their first Rugby Championship title for five years - and just a second since 2009 - with a dominant 48-7 victory over Argentina in Nelspruit.

Full-back Aphelele Fassi (two), back-row Pieter-Steph du Toit and wing Cheslin Kolbe scored tries in a first half which saw Argentina lose Mateo Carreras to a costly sin-binning for taking Fassi out in the air.

Pumas replacement back-row Pablo Matera then came on only to receive a red card for a needlessly illegal ruck clearout to the head of prop Vincent Koch, ending the fixture firmly as a contest after what had proved a competitive start to the second half.

The title sees the Springboks win the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2019, and only the second since 2009

Thereafter, Pumas full-back Santiago Carreras was sin-binned for an intentional knock-on, reducing the visitors to 13 players and allowing the Springboks to score three more tries through hooker Malcolm Marx, Du Toit again and centre Jesse Kriel.

Tomas Albornoz scored Argentina's only try in the contest, as they failed to reproduce the heroics of their 29-28 win over the Boks at home last week.

South Africa bagged two tries early to settle any nerves as they kept the visitors penned in their own half.

Fassi crossed after a backline move from the set-piece saw him bash his way over near the posts, before Du Toit stretched over the top of a ruck - almost NFL style - to dot down and make it 14-0 in as many minutes.

South Africa full-back Aphelele Fassi got on the scoresheet with two tries

Argentina hit back, opening up the Springboks defence with some quick hands for Albornoz to canter in under the posts.

The visitors picked up their first yellow card of the Rugby Championship when Carreras impeded Fassi in the air, and the Boks dominated possession with their man advantage.

Indeed, Fassi scored his second try as they moved the ball left and right across the pitch to work the space for him to go over.

The home side added a fourth with a superb jinking finish from Kolbe as he turned his defender inside out in the corner to dot down and make the half-time score 27-7.

Argentina lost Matera to a red card 15 minutes into the second half for his dangerous clear-out, and then Santiago Carreras for a deliberate knock-down after a TMO review.

Further scores came easy for South Africa, with Argentina's 13 players unable to compete.

Marx scored via a rolling maul, Du Toit from close range and Kriel then rounded off the scoring after collecting a scrappy Handre Pollard kick ahead.

What they said...

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said post-match on Sky Sports....

"I'm actually lost for words. It's been a journey and a half.

"We were hurting from last week, and the way we stood up today says a lot about our team.

"Argentina are a side you really can't look over. How hard they work, and what they did to us last week, you really see they are a proud nation.

"Look at this [South Africa's fans]. They are our fuel. The reason why we get up each time we fall on the field. You mean a lot to us."

Argentina captain Julian Montoya said post-match on Sky Sports...

"Congratulations to South Africa, worthy champions.

"We weren't good enough and they were a better team today. They deserved their win.

"Of course I'm proud of the team but we always say we are only as good as our last game, and we need to be better."