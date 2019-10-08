South Africa 66-7 Canada: Springboks confirm Rugby World Cup quarter-final place with Pool B victory

Cobus Reinach scored a hat-trick as South Africa put away Canada in Kobe

A tired 14-man Canada could not compete with South Africa in the Rugby World Cup, succumbing 66-7 in Kobe as the North Americans contested their third Test in 13 days.

The thoroughly one-sided encounter saw the Springboks go in 47-0 ahead at half-time, having notched seven tries through Damian de Allende, S'bu Nkosi, Warrick Gelant, Fran Steyn and Cobus Reinach (three) - the latter registering the fastest hat-trick in World Cup history.

Four minutes from the end of the first period, Canada also lost replacement Josh Larsen to a red card after a shoulder charge on prop Thomas Du Toit, making contact with the forward's neck.

The Boks proved far less ruthless in the second half, scoring three tries through Schalk Brits, Damian Willemse and Frans Malherbe - while Matt Heaton also scored for Canada.

South Africa completed their Pool B schedule with this victory, and now have an incredible 12 days before their quarter-final in Tokyo on Sunday October 20 - where they will face either Japan, Ireland or Scotland.

Josh Larsen was red carded in the closing stages of the first half for a shoulder charge to the neck

South Africa hit the front as early as the third minute of the Test when centre De Allende got over in their first meaningful attack, after lock forward RG Snyman made a break to within a metre of the Canada try-line.

Damian de Allende scored the first try of the Test

On just six minutes, the Boks were over for their second try as Nkosi struck up the left touchline - openside Kwagga Smith making the key break through the Canada defensive line on this occasion, before offloading to wing Nkosi, who then did superbly to remain in play and dive over in the corner.

Wing S'bu Nkosi scored up the left wing as the Boks made a rapid start

Four minutes later, South Africa had a third try when scrum-half Reinach scored one of the tries of the tournament as he made an arcing break from deep within his own half, chipped over Canada wing Jeff Hassler, accelerated past him and then regathered en route to scoring a wonderful try full of supreme pace.

Reinach notched his second try in the 18th minute as he sniped over from close range after another carry from powerful second-row Snyman had put the Boks on the verge - that fourth score wrapping up the quickest try bonus-point of the World Cup so far.

Reinach's treble was the quickest in Rugby World Cup history

Three minutes later, Reinach had his hat-trick score when South Africa attacked from within their own 22 - Elton Jantjies cross-kicking to wing Gelant - who seared forward before finding De Allende, the centre in turn feeding Reinach on his shoulder with a basketball-type offload for a simple run-in.

Gelant scored a sixth try as Reinach broke off a scrum to create space down the right, before the wing stepped inside Canada scrum-half Phil Mack, and wriggled past centre Conor Trainor to ground the ball.

Warrick Gelant wriggled over for a first-half try

Larsen then saw red after a TMO review, when he committed a shoulder charge to Du Toit on the Bok try-line as he looked to clear out the South Africa prop, making contact with the neck/head area.

In the final minute of the first half, South Africa were gifted a seventh score when Canada scrum-half Mack took a quick tap metres from his own try-line, before throwing an intercept pass for Bok centre Steyn to score his first Test try in seven years.

Canada ensured they would not be nilled, as they were by New Zealand six days ago, when they scored the first points of the second period, flanker Heaton going over after wing Hassler had been stopped just short.

South Africa scored their first try of the second half on 55 minutes when 38-year-old hooker Brits produced a super step past Canada centre Ciaran Hearn, before battling past three more Canadian jerseys to ground on the try-line.

Schalk Brits got over as one of three try scorers in the second half

Just over 10 minutes later, South Africa scored their ninth try of the match as full-back Willemse went over after quick hands through the backs had exposed the stretched Canada defence.

Damian Willemse notched a score for the Boks in the second period too

The Boks would add one more try before the end as tighthead Malherbe reached out to score, but Canada came out with credit for not completely capitulating in the second half.