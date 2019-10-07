Rugby World Cup 2019: Team of the week

Find out who made our standout XV after the latest action from the Rugby World Cup.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Just edges out Elliot Daly who was good for England. Hogg oozed class from the back and relished the space and time he had. Kept the pressure on Samoa with a classy drop-goal and was also solid in defence.

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Cheslin Kolbe scores South Africa's first try against Italy

Another superb display from Kolbe who showed his usual brilliance on attack with two tries against Italy. Showed his worth in defence as well and was superb in the air too - managed to out-jump Sergio Parisse to take a crucial high ball.

13. Virimi Vakatawa (France)

Virimi Vakatawa scores for France

Did his best to keep the tempo up against Tonga and run them off the park. Did not quite go to plan but he certainly caught the eye and was extremely busy. Supported well for his try and also draw a lot of defenders whenever he had the ball.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (New Zealand)

Damian de Allende was good for South Africa but Lienert-Brown showed all his class for the All Blacks. Had plenty of time on the ball and used that well with some excellent passing. Scored two tries and defended strongly too.

11. Semi Radradra (Fiji)

Semi Radradra scores for Fiji

France winger Alivereti Raka and Japan's Lomano Lemeki were both considered but Radradra gets the nod. It was a quite exceptional performance from the Fijian winger against Georgia. Scored two tries but was also heavily involved for three more. Made metres with every touch of the ball and finished with 177 metres - the most of the tournament so far. He also added five clean breaks and 11 defenders beaten to his impressive stats list. He will not have as much room to move against Wales, but they will need to keep a very close eye on him.

10. George Ford (England)

George Ford (L) celebrates after Jonny May scores his try

Ford was certainly on the receiving end of some big hits but took them all in his stride and controlled the game for England. His tactical kicking and passing were excellent, plus he played a crucial part in Jonny May's try as well as scoring one himself.

9. TJ Perenara (New Zealand)

Okay, so he came on for Sevu Reece and seemed to play all over the paddock but we had to get him in after THAT try. The move started in the All Blacks 22 and after beating two defenders, Perenara sent a superb offload to George Bridge as he's falling to the ground. Rieko Ioane and Brad Weber then take up the cause with the latter producing a sensational round the back pass to Perenara who beats more defenders and then touches the ball down mid-air. Class.

1. Siegfried Fisi'ihoi (Tonga)

Siegfried Fisi'ihoi carries strongly for Tonga

Fisi'ihoi's scrummaging prowess should have come as no surprise to France as he has spent the last two years showing what he can do for Stade Francais in the Top 14. France were well held at the set-piece and Fisi'ihoi more than matched Rabah Slimani upfront. Made a lovely little break in midfield to get past France centre Sofiane Guitoune.

2. Mbongeni Mbonambi (South Africa)

We were expecting the Springboks to be contenders for all three front row positions, however the uncontested scrums meant they could not turn on the power as much as they would have liked. Still, hooker Mbonambi was excellent with his arrows and made some good carries as well. Competed at the breakdown and finished off their second try from a strong driving maul.

Mbongeni Mbonambi of South Africa celebrates after scoring his team's second try

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

Relished the set-piece battle and took control with the rest of the front row. Did not get drawn into any off the ball stuff and showed some good hands too.

4. Lood de Jager (South Africa)

South Africa's Lood de Jager is tackled by Jayden Hayward of Italy

Was everywhere for the Springboks on both attack and defence. Got over enthusiastic at one lineout and played his opposite number in the air but really laid down a marker with his abrasiveness.

5. Jonny Gray (Scotland)

Worked hard at the coalface to give Scotland the platform they needed. Carried strongly when needed and put in 13 tackles. Also won a big turnover for Scotland.

6. Rhys Ruddock (Ireland)

Put in so much work that really helped Ireland get on the front foot. Another player who put in his tackles and scored Ireland's third try showing patience, power and strength.

7. Sam Underhill (England)

England's Sam Underhill in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina

A monster defensive display as he ranged around the field putting in some serious tackles. Was England's top tackler and was also very good around the breakdown and linked up nicely as well with his backs.

8. Kazuki Himeno (Japan)

Kazuki Himeno takes on Samoa prop Michael Alaalatoa

Scored Japan's second try against Samoa but was effective all around the park. Carried very strongly and was also very good in slowing down Samoa's ball.