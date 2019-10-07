Ireland Rugby World Cup bid threatened by typhoon

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will have one eye on the weather reports in Japan this week

World Rugby is monitoring a typhoon that could hit Japan on Saturday and affect Ireland's World Cup campaign.

Typhoon Hagibis has formed in the Western Pacific Ocean off the south coast of Japan, with forecasts suggesting it could hit the island of Kyushu this weekend.

Ireland face Samoa in the Kyushu city of Fukuoka on Saturday, where Joe Schmidt's men need a bonus-point victory to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

"The boys haven't even spoken about it - we just go from day to day, get on with our preparations," Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell said.

"World Rugby has been in touch with us and they are as keen as we are to get this game played.

"I believe there's a contingency plan in place. We just get on with our day job and best prepare every single day and we'll see what comes with that.

"The weather forecast changes all the time anyway. So we won't probably know until 48 hours out from the game."

Any games cancelled at the World Cup due to weather problems are registered as scoreless draws, earning two points.

That scenario would allow Scotland the chance to leapfrog Ireland into second place, should Gregor Townsend's men defeat both Russia on Wednesday and hosts Japan on Sunday.

Previous predictions of typhoons hitting Japan and disrupting the tournament have so far unfounded, however.

Typhoon Mitag had threatened France's clash with the USA in Fukuoka last week, but the match was completed without issue.

World Rugby is monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as the situation develops.

"We are currently monitoring the development of a typhoon off the south coast of Japan in partnership with our weather information experts," said a World Rugby spokesman.

"It is still too early to determine what, if any, impact there will be on match or training activities."