South Africa 24-25 Ireland: Ciaran Frawley's heroic last-minute drop goal seal famous win and squares series

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of South Africa against Ireland in the Summer Internationals. Highlights of South Africa against Ireland in the Summer Internationals.

Ireland's Ciaran Frawley was the hero as his drop goal sailed over in the final moments to seal a famous 25-24 victory over the Springboks at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

It was Frawley's second drop goal after coming off the bench, his effort in the 70th minute reducing Ireland's deficit to two points with 10 minutes remaining.

After Ireland took a commanding 16-6 lead in at the break, ill-discipline cost them in the second half as Handre Pollard penalties helped South Africa back to 24-19 in front.

However, Frawley then made his cameo and as momentum continued to swing, he brought the game to 24-22 and then clinched a dramatic victory with a brilliant drop goal in the final minute to draw the series at 1-1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ciaran Frawley scores a drop goal in the final seconds in an incredible ending to the Test match that secures a famous win for Ireland over South Africa! Ciaran Frawley scores a drop goal in the final seconds in an incredible ending to the Test match that secures a famous win for Ireland over South Africa!

The match was Andy Farrell's 50th Test in charge of Ireland and Caelan Doris' second Test as captain, with Peter O'Mahony dropped to the bench.

The hosts took the first Test in Pretoria 27-20 and Rassie Erasmus named an unchanged South Africa side for the second Test, the most experience Springboks side to ever grace the field with 990 caps between them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland's Ciaran Frawley scores a brilliant drop goal to narrow the deficit and put the pressure back on South Africa Ireland's Ciaran Frawley scores a brilliant drop goal to narrow the deficit and put the pressure back on South Africa

Story of the game

Ireland came out with intent and got points on the scoreboard early through a Jack Crowley penalty, their forwards making strong metres in the early period of the game.

It then got better for the visitors as they finally got reward for their pressure, impeccable support play through Jamie Osborne ending with Murray going in under the sticks and Crowley converting for a 10-0 lead after 15 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Murray scores a brilliant try to give Ireland a commanding early lead against South Africa! Conor Murray scores a brilliant try to give Ireland a commanding early lead against South Africa!

The Springboks hit back through a Pollard penalty and started to get some territory, but Ireland were winning the little moments and keeping them out from close range, leaving South Africa no option but to go for the conversion from a penalty on the 35th minute to bring the score to 10-6.

However, it wasn't long until Ireland were adding points once again, a penalty for obstruction on the 37th minute, then another for offside on 40+2 calmly slotted over by Crowley to give his side a 16-6 advantage at half-time.

Score Summary: South Africa 24-25 Ireland South Africa: Conversions: Handre Pollard (19, 35, 45, 48, 53, 56, 61, 65) Ireland: Tries: Conor Murray (14); Conversions: Jack Crowley (6, 15, 37, 40+2, 59), Ciaran Frawley (70, 80)

As often happens, South Africa came out a different side in the second half and quickly got on the scoreboard through a Pollard penalty to reduce the deficit to 16-9 and it wasn't long until they reduced the deficit further, Ireland captain Doris being shown a yellow card for a dangerous crab roll and Pollard obliging once again to bring the score to 16-12.

Ill-discipline continued to cost Ireland and as they were caught offside once again, Pollard's boot punishing them with just under half an hour to play and then giving his side a 24-19 lead by the 64th minute, Ireland only able to hit back through a Crowley conversion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Handre Pollard converts to give South Africa the lead in a thrilling contest against Ireland! Handre Pollard converts to give South Africa the lead in a thrilling contest against Ireland!

The moment then came for Frawley and, with his side unable to string their attack together, he smartly opted for a drop goal on the 70th minute to bring the score to 24-22.

His game smarts continued to do him good and, after sending a brilliant kick downfield, Ireland had the lineout right in South Africa territory.

There was barely a second left on the clock, but Frawley kept composed and sent the drop goal flying over and the Ireland players wild, South Africa attempting to claim obstruction but to no avail.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

What they said: We won at a fortress | The rivalry is there to see

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ciaran Frawley insisted he and his Ireland team will learn a lot from their series in South Africa, but will first enjoy the dramatic victory the Leinster centre's drop goal gave them on Saturday. Ciaran Frawley insisted he and his Ireland team will learn a lot from their series in South Africa, but will first enjoy the dramatic victory the Leinster centre's drop goal gave them on Saturday.

Ireland hero Ciaran Frawley...

"It is mental. The place is like a fortress - it was so loud.

"The game was going back and forth. They got momentum there for most of the second half.

"The boys dug in deep. We were in our own half and we managed to get up and get the final points so we're delighted.

"I'm just going to have a pint now and enjoy that.

"A lot of learnings from this game, this whole series, and we will go again."

Ireland captain Caelan Doris...

"There was pure elation seeing the ball sail over at the end there.

"It was back and forth, there were two points in it so we believed if we got territory we could score.

"We knew what an unbelievable test it was coming over here at the end of the season, playing against the double world champions. We're definitely happy to finish it on a high."

Ireland coach Andy Farrell...

"It certainly wasn't perfect. It was ridiculous at times. First half was brilliant, I thought it was ridiculous in the second half, for all sorts of reasons but the character that we showed - that's what sport's all about.

"You just know when you're hanging in there that there's always going to be a chance with this team because of the guts, the bravery that they've got and they showed that in spades.

"As far as drama and the pressure that we put on ourselves to perform it's right up there, because they're a wonderful team, they're a magnificent team. Last week was difficult for us because we said it as it was and we weren't happy. So we had to come out and perform."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Connor Murray says it was 'incredible for Ireland to defeat South Africa in their backyard. Connor Murray says it was 'incredible for Ireland to defeat South Africa in their backyard.

Ireland's Conor Murray...

"Incredible. Just to come here to the world champions backyard... It was tough last week and it was again today.

"South Africa don't lose easy, they find a way, and it is so frustrating sometimes to play against.

"But we believed in ourselves.

"Coming into South Africa's backyard is always going to be a big challenge and we can be really proud."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Siya Kolisi felt South Africa were playing catch up against Ireland after they were dominated physically in the first half. Siya Kolisi felt South Africa were playing catch up against Ireland after they were dominated physically in the first half.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi...

"I think in the first half, the intensity and the physicality, they were in charge of that definitely. We were just playing catch up.

"We weren't as intense as we were last week and they were dominating us physically.

"We did well to fight back.

"It is (a rivalry). It was tight last week, this week, and the World Cup too.

"We will work hard, learn from this, and meet them again."

What's next?

Ireland are back in action on November 8 when they take on New Zealand in Dublin , while England's season - which began this time last year before pre-Rugby World Cup Tests in August, has now finally come to a close.

New Zealand are next in action in the first round of the Rugby Championship vs Argentina on Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports (8.05am kick-off).

Mean while, Wales' attention now turns to the Autumn Internationals, which see them face Fiji (November 10), Australia (November 17), and South Africa (November 23) in Cardiff.