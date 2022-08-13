Rugby Championship: New Zealand bounce back to beat Springboks and ease pressure on coach Ian Foster

New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a stunning 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at fortress Ellis Park on Saturday.

Ardie Savea was inspirational as the All Blacks staged a late surge with two tries in the last six minutes to silence the 61,519 crowd and avoid a fourth-straight Test defeat.

Score Summary: South Africa 23-35 New Zealand South Africa: Tries: Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Conversions: Handre Pollard 2; Penalties: 3 New Zealand : Tries: Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei'aho, David Havili, Scott Barrett; Conversions: Richie Mo'unga 3; Penalties: 3

Centre David Havili and lock Scott Barrett scored late tries, while captain Sam Cane and hooker Samisoni Taukeiaho also crossed the whitewash to claim what will be viewed as a famous win having lost five of their previous six tests.

The Springboks were not as clinical as they had been in the 26-10 victory over the visitors the previous week as they scored tries through sublime centre Lukhanyo Am and winger Makazole Mapimpi, but faced opponents who were vastly improved.

"Proud is an understatement," Cane said at the post-match presentation. "Adversity really challenges your character and this group has that. We had to get a few parts of our game right as this is one of the toughest places in the world to come and play.

"We were a lot better at the breakdown and dealt with the contestables better. We defended the maul well. That is what test footy is all about, getting the small things right to build pressure."

It took until the 25th minute for New Zealand to open the score via a penalty, but the visitors then accelerated into a 15-0 lead.

They kept possession from a Caleb Clarke break and Cane crossed in the corner, before Taukeiaho barged over from close-range after incessant pressure.

The Boks ended the half the stronger, though, as Am showed great strength to beat the tackle of Clarke and score, before flyhalf Handre Pollard landed a penalty from 55 yards that sailed through the Highveld air to make it 15-10 at the break.

The teams traded penalties before the Boks scored their second try, a trademark steel from Malcolm Marx at the breakdown saw Damian Willemse float a long pass for Mapimpi to cross in the corner.

The hosts then took the lead for the first time as Pollard kicked the home team 23-21 ahead on 68 minutes after Beauden Barrett tackled scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse without the ball in his own 22 and received a yellow card.

But despite being a man down, the All Blacks produced a big finish as Havili and Barrett dotted down to complete a remarkable win despite the altitude of Johannesburg.

Whether the victory is enough to save Foster's job will become clear in the coming days.

"The first half, the game was fast and we couldn't put our game-plan on them," South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said.

"We could have worked harder there. We knew they only need a couple of moments to make it count and they did that. Congratulations to them."

