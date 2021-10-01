Rugby Championship 2021: South Africa vs New Zealand talking points and team news

South Africa and New Zealand face off again in the final round of Rugby Championship matches

We look ahead to Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and New Zealand, live on Sky Sports Mix...

Will officials feel pressure from All Blacks?

Referees always have plenty to keep their eye on whenever great rivals South Africa and New Zealand go head-to-head, but Matthew Carley might have even more to deal with in Saturday's clash on the Gold Coast.

Although the All Blacks were victorious against the Springboks in last weekend's meeting thanks to Jordie Barrett kicking a penalty two minutes from time, reclaiming the Rugby Championship title in the process, they were frustrated by the world champions' forwards repeatedly calling for the medical staff to enter the field.

Prop Joe Moody called on the officials to do more to keep the game flowing while Ardie Savea, captaining the side in the absence of Sam Whitelock, will be doing his best to communicate to Mr Carley any problems they have.

"I have just got to put pressure on the referee in, I guess, a better way and demand a little bit more," New Zealand back row Savea said.

"It's out of our hands when the medical team is on the field and they're saying they need to check up on him.

"There's not much myself or the referee could do in those situations. All we can do as a team is not get frustrated. We just have to adapt and adjust like we did last week."

Referee Matthew Carley could have plenty to deal with on Saturday

Kolisi sees positives in adversity

It has been a tough Rugby Championship campaign for South Africa, with their only two wins so far coming against Argentina prior to the entire tournament being relocated to Australia.

The Springboks came into this year's edition on the back of a series victory over the British and Irish Lions, and are aiming to finish on a high ahead of their autumn Northern Hemisphere tour when they will face Wales, Scotland and England.

It will mean the squad have spent nearly six months together in a Covid-secure bubble when November's internationals conclude, but South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is staying positive and has been pleased with the signs the team have shown.

"The results may not show it, but the attitude and the effort are there," Kolisi said. "We miss our families, but we are here to do a job, we knew what we signed up for before we got on the plane.

Siya Kolisi has seen positives in South Africa's recent displays

"I thought last Saturday we brought the intensity, but we just didn't take the chances in front of us. The mood is down because we have been losing, but our focus is to make sure we finish the tour strong.

"The hardest thing in professional sport is to be consistent all the time, that is what great teams do. I want to make sure I am at my best, and make sure the person next to me is doing better as well."

Team news

Prop Ox Nche will come into the South Africa starting line-up at loosehead, with Trevor Nyakane switching to tighthead after Frans Malherbe was ruled out with a neck injury.

There is also a change on the replacement's bench where No 8 Jasper Wiese takes over from Marco van Staden for the last game in this year's competition.

Centre Anton Lienert-Brown has returned from a hamstring injury and fly-half Richie Mo'unga is back from hotel quarantine for the All Blacks.

That pushes Rieko Ioane to the wing and George Bridge out of the matchday 23, while in the other wide position Will Jordan makes way for Sevu Reece.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Kwagga Smith, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 David Havili, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Brad Weber; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Akira Ioane, 7 Ardie Savea (c), 8 Luke Jacobson.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 George Bower, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Damian McKenzie.