South Africa 31-29 New Zealand: Springboks beat All Blacks in Rugby Championship with final kick

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa beat New Zealand 31-29 at the death in a classic, intense encounter in the Rugby Championship South Africa beat New Zealand 31-29 at the death in a classic, intense encounter in the Rugby Championship

Elton Jantjies kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion with a 31-29 win over New Zealand.

The Springboks showed more adventure than they had in their previous three matches in Australia and scored tries through Damian de Allende and Makazole Mapimpi, battling back to overhaul a 20-14 half-time deficit.

Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea and Brad Weber scored tries in the first half for New Zealand at Robina Stadium, and three Jordie Barrett penalties in the second half were not enough to maintain their 100 per cent record in 2021.

The lead changed four times in a frenetic last five minutes but the Springboks kept their nerve to deliver Jantjies the opportunity to secure a famous victory from in front of the posts.

Elton Jantjies tapped over a close-range penalty with the final kick as South Africa won a superb contest vs New Zealand

The All Blacks were already assured of the championship title after their victory over the Springboks last weekend, but the world champions will now move back above their great rivals to top the world rankings.

After starting well, South Africa were forced to battle back from a 20-14 half-time deficit to take the lead in the 52nd minute when winger Mapimpi went over in the corner for the final try of the contest.

Jordie Barrett kicked his third penalty four minutes from time to give the All Blacks a 26-25 lead but Jantjies immediately responded with a long-range drop goal to edge the Springboks back in front.

Another towering effort from the All Blacks full-back looked to have won the match with a minute remaining, especially when the South Africa kick-off failed to go 10 metres.

Jordie Barrett again kicked brilliantly for New Zealand, but they fell short this week

But the Springboks would not be denied, and No 8 Duane Vermeulen came up with a crucial turnover in the final seconds.

Frans Steyn boomed the ball into touch and the Springboks lineout did its job before relentless pressure in the middle of the pitch resulted in a penalty call against New Zealand for offside.

The victory snapped a 10-match winning streak for the All Blacks going back to last year and should do much to ease the pressure on the South Africans after they were pilloried for back-to-back losses to Australia.

The Springboks opened the scoring in the sixth minute, swooping when the All Blacks lost possession while trying to counter from deep.

Lukhanyo Am threw a behind-the-back flick pass to find support before his midfield partner De Allende crossed in the right corner.

After an exchange of penalties, the All Blacks made it 8-8 when Reece scored the first of New Zealand's three first-half tries following a knock-on from the kick restart.

Sevu Reece touches down to score in the corner for the All Blacks

Fly-half Beauden Barrett kicked deep right for a flying Reece, who reached over to score as he was being tackled into the corner.

The Springboks narrowly missed a try in the 19th minute when hooker Bongi Mbonambi lost control of the ball as he tried to reach over the try-line after a burrowing run but eventually went ahead with a penalty goal in the 24th minute.

The All Blacks responded quickly, with flanker Savea diving to finish off after Beauden Barrett stepped into a gap in the midfield before unloading to Rieko Ioane, who broke tackles before offloading the final pass.

Captain Ardie Savea finished off a stunning move for the All Blacks

Another try went astray when centre Anton Lienert-Brown was tackled into touch two metres out after Jordie Barrett launched a counter-attack before throwing a looping cut-out pass to the left flank.

But the New Zealanders made up for it a minute later, making the score 20-11 when scrum-half Brad Weber scored from close range after grabbing the rebound when Scott Barrett won a lineout against the throw.

Penalties from Pollard just before and after half-time reduced the margin to 20-17 before the Springboks hit the front when Mapimpi beat the cover defence to score in the corner and capitalise on some sustained attacking pressure from his team.

Makazole Mapimpi scores for South Africa in the corner as they hit the front

Pollard added another penalty to make it 25-20 and Jordie Barrett responded with two goals to make it 26-25 with just over five minutes remaining.

Jantjies slotted a dropped goal to give the Springboks the lead 28-26 in the 77th and Barrett regained the lead in the 79th after with another penalty goal to make it 29-28.

The siren sounded just after South Africa was awarded a penalty 60 meters out and the Springboks took the option of kicking for touch to get a lineout on New Zealand's 22-meter line.

Pressure paid, with the New Zealanders penalized for an off-side infringement and Jantjies calmly taking the points.