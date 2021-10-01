United Rugby Championship: Connacht batter Bulls; Scarlets comfortably beat Lions

Connacht secured a magnificent victory over the Bulls in Friday night's URC action

Recap Friday's United Rugby Championship action as Connacht battered the Bulls and Scarlets dispatched the Lions...

Connacht 34-7 Bulls

Mack Hansen lit up the Sportsground with an early try-of-the-season contender as Connacht broke clear of Vodacom Bulls to claim a 34-7 bonus-point win in the United Rugby Championship.

FT| A 34-7 bonus point win, thanks to tries from O'Halloran, Hansen, Daly(x2) and Farrell, in front of our fans. What more could you ask for? #CONvBULLS #URC 🟢34-7🔵 pic.twitter.com/EwdwU46iH0 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 1, 2021

Lizo Gqoboka's second-minute try was cancelled out by a well-taken Tiernan O'Halloran effort. Jack Carty converted and kicked a penalty to make it 10-7 at half-time.

Further tries from Tom Daly and Australian flyer Hansen saw Andy Friend's men settle the issue and centre duo Tom Farrell and Daly crossed in the final minutes to make it a resounding victory.

Still reeling from last week's deflating defeat to Leinster, the Bulls had made a flying start in Galway.

Zak Burger's break, combined with some sharp passing, set up prop Gqoboka to score from close range, which Johan Goosen converted. But from there, Connacht grew into the contest and notched a superb victory.

Scarlets 36-13 Lions

The Scarlets secured their first victory of the United Rugby Championship with a 36-13 bonus-point win over the Lions in Llanelli.

A brace of tries from Tom Rogers, along with a try each from Rob Evans and Steff Evans, was enough to get Dwayne Peel's side over the line. Sam Costelow also contributed 16 points with the boot.

Ruben Schoeman scored the Lions' only try with Jordan Hendrikse kicking eight points, on another deflating evening for the South African franchises in the northern hemisphere.