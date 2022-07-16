South Africa 30-14 Wales: Valiant tourists fall to Springboks in Test series decider in Cape Town

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the series deciding third Test between South Africa and Wales in Cape Town. Highlights of the series deciding third Test between South Africa and Wales in Cape Town.

Siya Kolisi’s second-half try helped put the seal on a 30-14 win and series triumph for South Africa despite a valiant showing from Wales in the decider in Cape Town.

Converted tries from Handre Pollard, who also slotted over an early penalty, and Bongi Nbonambi had the Springboks holding a 17-8 lead at the break. However, Tommy Reffell's first Test try had helped ensure Wales remained in the contest.

Two penalties from Dan Biggar cut the deficit to three points within 10 minutes of the restart, yet skipper Kolisi's converted score and two late penalties from the boot of Pollard proved enough to see the Springboks home.

As well as securing a series triumph, the win gave Eben Etzebeth and Nbomambi extra reason to celebrate on the day of them reaching personal milestones of 100 and 50 Test caps respectively.

Story of the game

It was pretty much all South Africa in the opening stages as Wales' discipline let them down, with only a foot in touch from Makazole Mapimpi and some brilliant last-gasp defence to deny Damian de Allende preventing the Springboks from getting over the try-line.

Indeed, Pollard's fourth-minute penalty was all the home side had to show for their early efforts until the fly-half got over the try-line himself, taking Jaden Hendrikse's pass from the base of the ruck to burst over from close range on 15 minutes, following another extended spell of pressure in the 22.

Wales respond through Tommy Reffell who goes over for his first Test try.

Team news Wales were forced into two late changes. Taulupe Faletua was a late withdrawal from the starting line-up, replaced by Josh Navidi, and Gareth Anscombe was unable to take his place on the replacements’ bench due to a rib injury with Rhys Patchell replacing him. South Africa made 10 changes to their starting line-up and 11 to their matchday squad overall. Eben Etzebeth became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances for the Springboks and Bongi Mbonambi was playing his 50th Test.

Wales hit back four minutes later, though, on the back of strong carries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit which got them to within striking distance and it was Reffell who got the try after Josh Adams had done well to slip out an offload for the back row to finish.

Dan Biggar was unable to convert that but did narrow the deficit with a penalty four minutes before half-time, but another infringement allowed South Africa to set up a powerful drive from a five-metre line-out, which hooker Nbonambi broke off the back of to score a try on his 50th appearance.

Wales made a flying start to the second half and capitalised on that with two penalties from the boot of Biggar to pull them to within touching distance of the home side and give themselves hope of securing a historic series win.

Boks captain Siya Kolisi bursts over from short range to extend the lead in Cape Town.

South Africa 30-14 Wales scoring summary South Africa: Tries – Handre Pollard, Bongi Nbonambi, Siya Kolisi; Conversions – Handre Pollard (3); Penalties – Handre Pollard (3). Wales: Try – Tommy Reffell; Penalties – Dan Biggar (3).

South Africa were not about to crumble, though, and after having a third try ruled out when scrum-half Hendrikse's offload to Lukhanyo Am was shown to be forward by the TMO, they reasserted their control through their inspirational captain on 53 minutes.

It was again an attack worked from a five-metre line-out on the back of a penalty and when Pollard was stopped short, the forwards took the ball up and recycled possession for Kolisi to take a pass and surge over.

That proved to be the final blow for Wales and try as they might, they could not claw their way back into the contest and two late penalties from Pollard, who took his personal tally for the match to 20 points, secured both victory on the day and a 2-1 series triumph.

What they said

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac was proud of his sides effort against South Africa but thinks not being clinical cost them the win.

"It was a bridge too far in the end, but there were big moments in the game where we had opportunities but let them off the hook. I can't fault the effort that went in today.

"We put a lot of effort into this series and we've set a standard for ourselves."

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber

"I wouldn't say it was comfortable, it was typical playing Wales. They're a tough team to put away.

"I'm really pleased with the result, especially for the two guys [Etzebeth and Mbonambi] playing their 100th and 50th matches."