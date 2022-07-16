Australia 17-21 England: Marcus Smith inspires third Test victory as Eddie Jones' side win series

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marcus Smith used his exceptional pace to score a try out of nothing in Sydney Marcus Smith used his exceptional pace to score a try out of nothing in Sydney

A spectacular second-half try from Marcus Smith helped England claim a 21-17 victory in the deciding Test against Australia and win the series 2-1.

Smith used his exceptional pace to run in from 55 metres, after Jonny Hill had disrupted the Wallabies' lineout and Noah Lolesio fumbled the ball.

Owen Farrell's conversion boosted the tourists' advantage to 21-10 with a quarter left.

Folau Fainga'a's converted try closed it back to a four-point game, but England held firm to follow Ireland in securing a memorable final Test win and series victory for another southern hemisphere side.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.