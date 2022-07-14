Hamish Watson captains Scotland after Gregor Townsend makes eight changes for series decider vs Argentina

Openside flanker Hamish Watson will captain Scotland in their series-decider vs Scotland, live on Sky Sports on Saturday

Gregor Townsend has made eight changes to his Scotland side for their series-decider vs Argentina, live on Sky Sports, with flanker Hamish Watson named captain.

Off the back of their impressive 29-6 second Test victory, Townsend has chosen to freshen things up with four changes to the back and four to the forwards.

In the backline, in come full-back Ollie Smith, wing Rufus McClean, centre Sione Tuipulotu and scrum-half Ali Price, as Rory Hutchinson, Darcy Graham and Ben White drop out of the squad, and centre Sam Johnson is named on the bench.

In the forwards, loosehead Rory Sutherland, hooker Ewan Ashman, and second row duo Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray are named to start, with Pierre Schoeman and Dave Cherry moved to the bench, and Sam Skinner and skipper Grant Gilchrist out of the squad.

Scotland's Rory Darge says there is more to tome from the side as they look to clinch the Test series against Argentina

Watson picked up his 50th cap for Scotland in victory over Argentina

Tighthead prop Zander Fagerson will win his 50th Test cap for Scotland in the clash.

Outside-centre Mark Bennet, left wing Duhan van der Merwe and fly-half Blair Kinghorn are the only survivors in the backs, while Fagerson is the only player who remains in the tight-five.

The back-row, which impressive hugely last week, also remains unchanged in blindside flanker Rory Darge, openside Watson and No 8 Matt Fagerson.

Cherry, Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ross Thompson and Johnson complete the replacements bench.

Scotland: 15 Ollie Smith, 14 Rufus McLean, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Rory Darge, 7 Hamish Watson (c), 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Dave Cherry, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Glen Young, 20 Andy Christie, 21 George Horne, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Sam Johnson.

Highlights of the second Test between Argentina and Scotland in Salta

Every deciding Test is live on Sky Sports Action across the day on Saturday, as the Northern Hemisphere teams all aim to replicate the success they achieved last weekend.

New Zealand vs Ireland in Wellington - coverage from 7.30am (8:05am kick-off)

in Wellington - coverage from 7.30am (8:05am kick-off) Australia vs England in Sydney - coverage from 10:15am (10:55am kick-off)

in Sydney - coverage from 10:15am (10:55am kick-off) South Africa vs Wales in Cape Town - coverage from 3.30pm (4.05pm kick-off)

in Cape Town - coverage from 3.30pm (4.05pm kick-off) Argentina vs Scotland in Santiago del Estero - coverage from 7.30pm (8.10pm kick-off)

Watch all of the action from the Summer Tours on Saturday, with coverage live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am.