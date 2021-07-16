DHL Stormers vs British and Irish Lions II talking points ahead of fifth tour match in South Africa

Marcus Smith starts for the Lions on Saturday vs the Stormers. Read some of the talking points below...

We look at some of the talking points ahead of the British and Irish Lions' fifth tour match in South Africa, against the DHL Stormers on Saturday in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports.

Gatland: Alun Wyn Jones ready to go

Alun Wyn Jones has been propelled straight back into the Lions squad to face the Stormers with the aim of preparing him to take the helm against South Africa in the first Test.

Three weeks after dislocating his shoulder against Japan in what was announced as a tour-ending injury, Jones will take his place on the bench on Saturday for the final fixture before the opening collision with the Springboks.

Alun Wyn Jones is ready and raring to go just three weeks on from injuring his shoulder, says head coach Warren Gatland

It was during two full-contact training sessions with Wales on Tuesday that the game's most-capped player proved his fitness in a remarkable comeback, taking a full part in line-outs, scrums and mauling as well as tackling in team versus team scenarios.

Gatland had stated that Jones, who is to be reinstated as tour captain, would face two or three days of self-isolation on arrival at the squad's base outside Cape Town and would begin training on Monday, but that plan has been revised with July 24 in mind.

"We felt that if he was going to be in contention next week then he needed to have a hit-out and prove 100 per cent that he is fit and ready to go. He needs 20 minutes," Gatland said.

Jones was initially ruled out of the tour due to the injury sustained at Murrayfield

"If someone comes off early, he's ready to go. We've been looking very closely at a number of videos of the Welsh training sessions he has taken a part in. If the medical team hadn't passed him fully fit, he wouldn't be here."

Marcus Smith to make his Lions bow, capping an incredible season

In perhaps the headline news of the starting XV, Harlequins and England's Marcus Smith will make his Lions debut as he covers for injury trouble at fly-half.

Finn Russell is rehabilitating a torn Achilles that could end his tour and Dan Biggar was forced to withdraw from the starting XV that fell 17-13 to an experience-packed South Africa 'A' team on Wednesday night because of a rolled ankle that is expected to heal quickly.

Owen Farrell faced the shadow Springboks and is rested against the Stormers, leaving Smith as the only option for Saturday to maintain his acceleration through rugby's ranks.

Smith will make his Lions debut on Saturday, something scarcely believable for most of the season

On June 26 he was helping Harlequins win the Gallagher Premiership title and a week later he made his England debut. Now the 22-year-old playmaker will start amongst the elite of British and Irish rugby.

"There's no doubt he's developed over the last 12 months or so and he's had an outstanding year for Harlequins. He got a couple of caps for England, which is brilliant," Gatland said.

"He's a young man, he's incredibly enthusiastic and a bit of a sponge in terms of soaking up all the knowledge and talking to players within the group.

"There's no doubt he's got some real attacking prowess, he's matured significantly and we're really excited about him having an opportunity to start.

"We were initially looking at him coming off the bench but the message to him is just to go out there, enjoy the occasion, make the most of it and make a few people sit up and take notice."

Full-back Liam Williams has begun the return to play protocols for concussion after sustaining a head injury against South Africa 'A' while prop Wyn Jones needs a few days to rest from a stinger injury.

Townsend back after Covid quarantine...

Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend has returned to camp following a period of self-isolation for Covid-19, and on Friday he spoke to media again ahead of Saturday's clash.

"I am excited, but I'm also managing my expectations, I'm sure we all are," Townsend said.

"This is a tough game for the whole squad, we have had just one training session going into it. So things wont go perfectly.

Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend is back with the squad in Cape Town after a period of self-isolation in Johannesburg

"For someone like Marcus [Smith], it's his first game, he's not had the four weeks we have had. We have just got to enable him and allow him to play what he sees.

"Already he is leading like our 10 should by giving feedback on where the forwards should be and what we should be doing at certain times and that's great.

"If he plays as well as he has done for club and country in the last few weeks, he'll go well."

Townsend, felt the Lions impressed in the 17-13 loss to South Africa A on Wednesday, despite their only try coming when the home side were reduced to 13 players after two quick yellow cards.

"In the first 20 minutes we lacked the intensity and energy we brought in other games so far," he said. "Maybe we were too cautious, but there were a lot of positive elements, a lot of pressure put on their defence that led to penalties.

"What we need to do next time is take those opportunities when we get them."

Stormers players to look out for

The Stormers will be without the eight players they have contributed to the Springboks squad for the Lions series - a contingent that includes the likes of Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Steven Kitshoff and Bongi Mbonambi - who is set to join the Sharks later this year.

Of those remaining, Edwill Van Der Merwe was the leading try-scorer across both hemispheres in the Rainbow Cup, while Tim Swiel pulled off a couple of match-winning kicks and Evan Roos was a menace at the breakdown. All three will feature from the start against the Lions.

Wing Edwill Van Der Merwe is perhaps the Stormers' biggest threat

Former Springboks and Wasps centre Juan de Jongh is on the bench for the Stormers.

The Stormers finished second in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA, although they benefited to the tune of four points from the cancellation of their final fixture against the Lions of Johannesburg, which edged them clear of the third-placed Sharks.

John Dobson's side developed a habit of finding themselves in closely contested affairs during the competition, with four points the biggest margin of victory in any of their five matches. They were beaten at home by both the table-topping Bulls and the Sharks but were able to gain revenge over the latter in Durban.

A Western Province Currie Cup side featuring 12 of the men who will start against the Lions on Saturday suffered a 30-28 defeat to Griquas last week.

Team News

British and Irish Lions: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Josh Adams, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Jack Conan

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Chris Harris, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit.

Stormers: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Rikus Pretorius, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla; 1 Leon Lyons, 2 JJ Kotze, 3 Neethling Fouche, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (c), 5 JD Schickerling, 6 Nama Xaba, 7 Johan du Toit, 8 Evan Roos.

Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Abner van Reenen, 23 Juan de Jongh, 24 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 25 Niel Otto, 26 Leolin Zas, 27 Cornel Smit.