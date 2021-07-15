British and Irish Lions News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Pundits
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones on British and Irish Lions bench vs Stormers; Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Marcus Smith start

Stuart Hogg starts at full-back and will captain the Lions vs the Stormers on Saturday; Robbie Henshaw, who is yet to play in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, starts in the centre; Marcus Smith, a late call-up to the squad, starts at No 10; Alun Wyn Jones on the bench.

Last Updated: 15/07/21 11:27am

Robbie Henshaw will start for the British and Irish Lions vs the Stormers, having recovered from his hamstring injury
Robbie Henshaw will start for the British and Irish Lions vs the Stormers, having recovered from his hamstring injury

Alun Wyn Jones has been named among the replacements for the British and Irish Lions' clash vs the Stormers on Saturday, while Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg and Marcus Smith all start.

British and Irish Lions: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Josh Adams, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Jack Conan

Also See:

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Chris Harris, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit.

More to follow...

Trending

©2021 Sky UK