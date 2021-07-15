Alun Wyn Jones on British and Irish Lions bench vs Stormers; Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Marcus Smith start
Stuart Hogg starts at full-back and will captain the Lions vs the Stormers on Saturday; Robbie Henshaw, who is yet to play in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, starts in the centre; Marcus Smith, a late call-up to the squad, starts at No 10; Alun Wyn Jones on the bench.
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 15/07/21 11:27am
Alun Wyn Jones has been named among the replacements for the British and Irish Lions' clash vs the Stormers on Saturday, while Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg and Marcus Smith all start.
British and Irish Lions: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Josh Adams, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Jack Conan
Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Chris Harris, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit.
More to follow...