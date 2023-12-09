Exeter Chiefs strike late to claim huge Champions Cup win at Toulon; Bath hammer Ulster at home

Exeter Chiefs posted a remarkable opening Champions Cup victory away to Toulon on Saturday

Henry Slade held his nerve to land a match-winning conversion with the game's final kick as Exeter launched their Champions Cup campaign with a stunning 19-18 victory over Toulon.

The Chiefs trailed by 13 points at half-time, but they kept French Top 14 title contenders Toulon scoreless after the break.

Flanker Jacques Vermeulen touched down from close range for Exeter's third try with a minute left at Stade Mayol, then England international centre Slade stepped up to convert amid intense pressure.

And it meant that Rob Baxter's team made a flying start at the start of four pool stage weekends in the quest for a round-of-16 place.

Fly-half Harvey Skinner scored an early interception try for the Chiefs, but Toulon then took charge as prop Beka Gigashvili and former Leicester scrum-half Ben White touched down, while fly-half Enzo Herve kicked a conversion and two penalties.

It left Exeter 18-5 adrift at the interval, but the second-half performance will be remembered as one of Chiefs' finest in their European history, with hooker Max Norey claiming a try that Slade converted before the memorable finale.

Bath 37-14 Ulster: Hosts prove too strong at the Rec for Irish visitors

Bath opened their Champions Cup campaign with an ultimately conclusive 37-14 victory over Ulster at the Recreation Ground.

The foundations were laid by the Bath pack who overpowered their opponents in the second half, particularly in the scrum, as the home side recovered from a half-time deficit to claim the win.

Ulster had led 14-8 at the break through tries from Billy Burns and Nathan Doak but conceded three tries themselves in the last 10 minutes.

England wing Joe Cokanasiga touched down twice - once in the first half - and the other Bath tries went to Tom Dunn, Thomas du Toit and Matt Gallagher. Skipper Ben Spencer kicked two penalties and two conversions with another going to Orlando Bailey.

Toulouse 52-7 Cardiff: Kinghorn scores on debut in Champions Cup thrashing

Scotland international Blair Kinghorn scored two tries on his Toulouse debut as the French heavyweights began their quest for a sixth European title by crushing Cardiff 52-7 at a rainswept Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Kinghorn claimed Toulouse's third and seventh touchdowns, and Cardiff had no answer to their all-court game.

Matthis Lebel, Richie Arnold, Anthony Jelonch, Arthur Retiere and Alban Placines also crossed, while France's World Cup full-back Thomas Ramos marked an appearance at fly-half by kicking five conversions and a penalty, while Baptiste Germain landed two conversions.

No 8 Mackenzie Martin claimed a first-half try for Cardiff that Tinus de Beer converted, but they now face a tough task to regroup before hosting in-form Bath next weekend.

Bulls 27-16 Saracens: Returning Owen Farrell fails to inspire Sarries in South Africa

Owen Farrell could not inspire Saracens to victory on his return to action as the Bulls eased to a straightforward 27-16 win in the Investec Champions Cup.

The England playmaker, who is taking a break from international rugby for his mental well-being, kicked his two penalty attempts and had plenty of trademark up-and-unders, but also missed a penalty kick to the corner when Saracens were still in the game and both conversion attempts.

Saracens' hopes were undermined by indiscipline, with Billy Vunipola shown a red card for launching himself into a clear-out and making contact with the head.

That followed yellow cards for Alex Goode and Maro Itoje, meaning Saracens played more than half the game with 14 players.

While English eyes were on the performance of Farrell as he returned to captain Saracens after missing last week's defeat to Northampton with a knee problem, it was the South Africans who had the greater impact and confidence in Pretoria.