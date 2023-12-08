Henry Arundell ineligible for England at 2024 Six Nations without hybrid RFU contract

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter James Cole outlines how Henry Arundell will be unavailable to play for England in the Six Nations unless he decides to leave Racing 92. Sky Sports News reporter James Cole outlines how Henry Arundell will be unavailable to play for England in the Six Nations unless he decides to leave Racing 92.

Henry Arundell will be ineligible to play for England in next year's Six Nations unless the full-back opts to leave French club Racing 92 and signs a hybrid contract with the Rugby Football Union and another club.

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney had suggested in October that Arundell would be able to represent his country in the tournament, which begins in February, due to the 'special circumstances' rule following the demise of his former club London Irish, but Sky Sports understands that a hybrid contract would now be required to do so.

Bath are considered the front-runners to sign Arundell in a hybrid deal partnering with the RFU should he choose to leave Racing 92.

The 21-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Parisian club in July to play in the Top 14 after London Irish fell into administration the month before.

Arundell, who has won 10 caps and scored seven tries since making his senior England debut on the tour of Australia in July 2022, was part of this year's World Cup squad that claimed the bronze medal.

Current RFU rules only allow those players based in England to be selected for the national team, but it had appeared that special dispensation would be granted for Arundell.

Henry Arundell scored five tries in England's World Cup match against Chile in September

"What we said was that any players who were (abroad) as an outcome of their clubs going out of business and needed to find employment overseas as a result and couldn't get a contract in England, they would be available for the Six Nations in 2024," Sweeney said at a media briefing in October.

"We believe that will be the case with Henry [Arundell]. We will work very hard with him and with the Premiership so hopefully he can get a contract to come back to England in 2024-25."