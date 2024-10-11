WXV1: Ireland Women come from behind to beat USA in Canada; Wales beat Japan in WXV2

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was among the try scorers as Ireland came from behind to pick up their second WXV1 success, beating USA

Ireland took advantage of United States' indiscipline to come from behind and wrap up their WXV1 campaign with a 26-14 win in Vancouver.

Two tries from Hope Rogers on her 50th international appearance, either side of an Erin King reply, gave the US a 14-7 lead at half-time but a penalty try awarded after a Tahlia Brody sin-binning brought the Irish level.

Cliodhna Moloney and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe then touched down in the closing stages to win it for Ireland as the US also lost Rachel Ehrecke and Rachel Johnson to yellow cards.

Wales beat Japan to retain place in WXV2

Wales avoided relegation from WXV2 after beating Japan 19-10 in their final outing of the 2024 campaign.

Defeats by Australia and Italy left Wales needing victory to avoid dropping to WXV3 and tries from Nel Metcalfe, Keira Bevan and Jasmine Joyce, plus two conversions from Bevan, put them 19-0 ahead.

Misaki Matsumura and Ayasa Otsuka touched down to set up a nervy finish, but Wales held on to ensure Japan will drop to the third division WXV3 when the tournament returns in 2026.

