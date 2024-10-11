Other matches

Fri 11th October

WXV 1

  • USA Women vs Ireland Women
  • 8:30pm Friday 11th October
FT

USA Women 14

Tries: Rogers (18,41)
Conversions: Hawkins (19,42)

Ireland Women 26

Tries: King (28), Penalty (63), Moloney (73), Murphy Crowe (76)
Conversions: Fowley (29), O'Brien (73)

WXV1: Ireland Women come from behind to beat USA in Canada; Wales beat Japan in WXV2

Ireland Women completed their maiden WXV1 campaign with second victory from three fixtures, coming from behind to beat USA; Earlier, Wales beat Japan 19-10 in South Africa to retain their place in WXV2; England's Red Roses play WXV1 title-decider against hosts Canada on Saturday

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was among the try scorers as Ireland came from behind to pick up their second WXV1 success, beating USA
Ireland took advantage of United States' indiscipline to come from behind and wrap up their WXV1 campaign with a 26-14 win in Vancouver.

Two tries from Hope Rogers on her 50th international appearance, either side of an Erin King reply, gave the US a 14-7 lead at half-time but a penalty try awarded after a Tahlia Brody sin-binning brought the Irish level.

Cliodhna Moloney and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe then touched down in the closing stages to win it for Ireland as the US also lost Rachel Ehrecke and Rachel Johnson to yellow cards.

Wales beat Japan to retain place in WXV2

Wales avoided relegation from WXV2 after beating Japan 19-10 in their final outing of the 2024 campaign.

Defeats by Australia and Italy left Wales needing victory to avoid dropping to WXV3 and tries from Nel Metcalfe, Keira Bevan and Jasmine Joyce, plus two conversions from Bevan, put them 19-0 ahead.

Misaki Matsumura and Ayasa Otsuka touched down to set up a nervy finish, but Wales held on to ensure Japan will drop to the third division WXV3 when the tournament returns in 2026.

