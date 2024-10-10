England's Red Roses make three changes for WXV1 title-decider vs hosts Canada

Wing Bo Westcombe-Evans, lock Rosie Galligan and blindside flanker Maddie Feaunati each come in to start for England in the Red Roses' WXV1 title-decider against hosts Canada on Saturday; Abby Dow is ruled out due to concussion; both sides have won two from two so far
Thursday 10 October 2024 17:08, UK
England's Red Roses have made three changes to the side which will take on Canada in Saturday's WXV1 title decider in Vancouver.
Head coach John Mitchell makes one changes in the backs as Bo Westcombe-Evans comes onto the wing for the in-form Abby Dow, who is following graduated return-to-play protocols following a suspected concussion in the win over New Zealand.
The introduction of 22-year-old Westcombe-Evans sees her win just her second Test cap.
In the forwards, lock Rosie Galligan and blindside flanker Maddie Feaunati both start, with Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling dropping down to the replacements bench.
"Last weekend was an outstanding example of improvement within the group," Mitchell said.
"We want to deliver another high-standard performance against Canada. We remain focused on the challenge that awaits and we are ready to attack it."
England's Red Roses proved far too strong for New Zealand's Black Ferns, running out 49-31 victors in their WXV1 Round 2 clash.
The defending WXV1 champion Red Roses had opened their 2024 campaign with a convincing 61-21 win over the USA with eight different try scorers in Vancouver.
Canada have also won two from two so far in comprehensive fashion against France and Ireland.
Red Roses: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Bo Westcombe-Evans, 13 Helena Rowland, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Rosie Galligan, 6 Maddie Feaunati, 7 Marlie Packer (c), 8 Alex Matthews.
Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Morwenna Talling, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emily Scarratt.
