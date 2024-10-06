 Skip to content

Canada 21-8 Ireland: Irish lose to hosts in second WXV1 match in Vancouver as France beat USA

Ireland failed to make it two wins from two in the 2024 WXV1 as they lost to Canada; hosts are in strong position with perfect record; England play New Zealand on Sunday before WXV1 competition ends next weekend

Sunday 6 October 2024 07:46, UK

Ireland lost to Canada in their second WXV1 match
Image: Ireland lost to Canada in their second WXV1 match

Ireland lost 21-8 to hosts Canada in their second match of the WXV1 tournament in Vancouver on Saturday.

Despite a hearty performance, Ireland fell short of a win after stunning world champions New Zealand in their opening game.

The Maple Leafs managed a 21-3 half-time lead thanks to a penalty try and scores from Claire Gallagher and Julia Omokbuale, with Ireland's Eimear Considine scoring the only try of the second half.

The win for Canada means the North American squad have won two for two in the competition, extending their winning streak to six games in a row.

In the other WXV1 game on Saturday, France beat USA 22-14 and will face Canada in their last match next weekend.

Trending

England play New Zealand on Sunday as the Red Roses look to join Canada on two wins from two games, before the pair play each other next Saturday.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What is the WXV?

The 16 teams which have qualified for the final stages, determined by regional competitions or play-off/play-in matches, are split into three divisions.

Also See:

The WXV 1, 2, and 3 divisions are then split into two pools of three teams each, with each team in Pool A playing each team in Pool B once.

Teams earn four points for a win, with one bonus point for scoring four or more tries and one bonus point for losing by seven points or fewer on offer. Draws are worth two points.

The team with the most points after three matches is crowned champion of their respective division, with the result of matches between tied teams, match points difference, tries difference, match points for, tries for, and world ranking as the tie-breakers in that order.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!