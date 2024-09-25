WXV 2024: Fixtures, teams, format and how World Cup 2025 qualification from tournament works

Our guide to everything you need to know as WXV returns for its second season, with reigning champions England and Ireland involved in the top tier, and Scotland and Wales competing in the second tier...

What is the WXV?

First held in 2023, WXV is an annual competition held by World Rugby in non-World Cup years.

It involved 18 teams and sides qualifying via their finishing position in competitions such as the Women's Six Nations and Pacific Four Series.

It is split into three tiers and there are also play-off and play-in matches to give those teams who did not qualify via regional competitions a chance to compete in WXV.

What is the format?

The 16 teams which have qualified for the final stages, determined by regional competitions or play-off/play-in matches are split into three divisions.

The WXV 1, 2, and 3 divisions are then split into two pools of three teams each, with each team in Pool A playing each team in Pool B once.

Teams earn four points for a win, with one bonus point for scoring four or more tries and one bonus point for losing by seven points or fewer on offer. Draws are worth two points.

The team with the most points after three matches is crowned champion of their respective division, with the result of matches between tied teams, match points difference, tries difference, match points for, tries for, and world ranking as the tie-breakers in that order.

Which teams are involved?

WXV 1: Pool A - England, France, Ireland; Pool B - Canada, New Zealand, USA.

WXV 2: Pool A - Australia, Italy, Japan; Pool B - Scotland, Wales, South Africa.

WXV 3: Pool A - Spain, Hong Kong, Samoa; Pool B - Fiji, Netherlands, Madagascar.

England are the defending champions in WXV 1 after recording bonus-point wins in all three of their matches in New Zealand last year.

Ireland, who won WXV 3 in 2023, qualified for the top division this year courtesy of their third-place finish in the Women's Six Nations.

Wales drop down to WXV 2 this year, having come through a play-in match in Cardiff against Spain with a 52-20 victory in June.

Scotland, winners of WXV2 last year, qualified again after finishing in fourth place in this year's Women's Six Nations.

Where does the tournament take place?

The three divisions of the tournament are held in separate locations.

WXV1 is being hosted by Canada, with matches being played in Vancouver and Langley.

South Africa is the host nation for WV2, where matches will be held across two stadiums in Cape Town.

All matches in WXV3 will be played at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

What are the fixtures?

WXV 1: Sunday, September 29 - USA vs England, Canada vs France, New Zealand vs Ireland (all at BC Place, Vancouver); Saturday, October 5 - USA vs France, Canada vs Ireland (both at Langley Events Centre, Langley); Sunday, October 6 - New Zealand vs England (Langley Events Centre, Langley); Friday, October 11 - USA vs Ireland (BC Place, Vancouver); Saturday, October 12 - New Zealand vs France, Canada vs England (both at BC Place, Vancouver).

WXV 2: Friday, September 27 - South Africa vs Japan (DHL Stadium, Cape Town); Saturday, September 28 - Australia vs Wales, Italy vs Scotland (both at DHL Stadium, Cape Town); Saturday, October 5 - Wales vs Italy, Japan vs Scotland, South Africa vs Australia (all at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town); Friday, October 11 - Wales vs Japan (Athlone Stadium, Cape Town); Saturday, October 12 - South Africa vs Italy, Australia vs Scotland (both at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town).

WXV 3: Friday, September 27 - Spain vs Madagascar (Sevens Stadium, Dubai); Saturday, September 28 - Fiji vs Hong Kong, Netherlands vs Samoa (both at Sevens Stadium, Dubai); Friday, October 4 - Madagascar vs Hong Kong (Sevens Stadium, Dubai); Saturday, October 5 - Fiji vs Samoa, Netherlands vs Spain (both at Sevens Stadium, Dubai); Friday, October 11 - Samoa vs Madagascar (Sevens Stadium, Dubai); Saturday, October 12 - Netherlands vs Hong Kong, Fiji vs Spain (both at Sevens Stadium, Dubai).

How can teams qualify for the 2025 Rugby World Cup?

Image: New Zealand are the current World Cup holders

Holders New Zealand, host nation England, Canada, France, Ireland, South Africa, USA, Japan, Fiji and Brazil have already qualified for the expanded 16-team Rugby World Cup next year.

The final places will be filled from WXV based on the finishing positions of the remaining teams, with the six highest-ranked teams from this year's tournament who have not already qualified securing their spots as well.

Scotland and Wales are among those in with a chance of qualifying via this year's WXV.

The draw for the 2025 World Cup will take place on Monday, October 14 followed by the match schedule being announced a week later.

