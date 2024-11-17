Wales 20-52 Australia: Warren Gatland's side suffer record 11th straight loss in home hammering

Wales suffered a record 11th consecutive loss with their 52-20 hammering at the hands of Australia

Wales suffered a record 11th successive defeat as Australia inflicted a 52-20 home hammering in Cardiff to ramp up the pressure on head coach Warren Gatland.

Wales fell to an all-time results low in their 143-year international rugby history, with Gatland having now presided over 17 losses from 23 Tests during his second stint in charge.

Australia overcame a 20-minute red card for centre Samu Kerevi as hooker Matt Faessler and full-back Tom Wright each scored a hat-trick of tries, while lock Nick Frost and centre Len Ikitau also went over, with fly-half Noah Lolesio landing six conversions.

Wales briefly fought back from an alarming early 19-point deficit through an Aaron Wainwright try, plus two Gareth Anscombe penalties and a conversion, while centre Ben Thomas scored a late try that Sam Costelow converted, but there was no escaping another comprehensive beating.

During his first period in charge of Wales, Gatland masterminded World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations titles and Grand Slams, but this time round Wales are still without a win since the 2023 World Cup.

World champions South Africa arrive in the Welsh capital next Saturday, before Wales face a ferociously-tough Six Nations opener against France in Paris on January 31, suggesting there is no immediate end in sight to their miserable run.

Just over a year after beating Australia 40-6 in the World Cup, they were left to reflect on conceding 50 points to them for the first time at home.

With Wales having fought back impressively to trail by just six points at half-time, Australia then began the second half by losing Kerevi on a yellow card following a high hit on Jac Morgan.

But the Wallabies regrouped superbly and Faessler was at the heart of a lineout drive to claim his second try, which Lolesio converted.

Kerevi's upgrade to red was then confirmed, but it made no difference to Australia's dominance as Faessler completed his hat-trick and Lolesio's conversion put the visitors 20 points clear and almost out of sight.

Wright then claimed a 60-metre interception try while still down to 14 players, and Lolesio's fifth successful conversion saw the 40-point mark reached before Thomas' consolation and Ikitau and Wright applied the final blows.