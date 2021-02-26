Wales vs England: Guinness Six Nations talking points

Wings Louis Rees-Zammit and Jonny May have been in superb form for Wales and England, and will likely be key to Saturday's Test

We look at some of the talking points ahead of Wales tackling fierce rivals England in the Six Nations at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday...

Wales can take pole position in title race

Unbeaten Wales, Grand Slam champions two years ago, will take a firm grip on this season's tournament if they topple England.

That would represent a surprising revival following their 2020 form that produced just three victories from 10 Tests under new head coach Wayne Pivac - each coming against Italy or Georgia.

Wales are two wins from two so far this year, despite being outplayed for large swathes of both games vs Ireland and Scotland

Given that Wales' next game after England is Italy in Rome, which should prove a five-point maximum for Pivac's team, they would potentially open up a significant lead on their rivals, especially if England defeat France at Twickenham the same day.

There is a long way to go in the title race, but Wales have strongly positioned themselves with results, despite having failed to perform that strongly on the pitch.

Will the red mist descend on Cardiff?

Wales' opening Six Nations games saw opposition players sent off in Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony and Scotland prop Zander Fagerson. O'Mahony was dismissed for a shoulder-led hit to the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis in a ruck, while Fagerson departed following another dangerous ruck clear-out.

Zander Fagerson was shown a red card during Scotland's Six Nations defeat to Wales, an incident which changed the game

Both decisions firmly altered the results of either Test; indeed Ireland largely outplayed Wales with a man less before losing, while Scotland were in firm command before their red card.

Red cards also abounded in last weekend's Gallagher Premiership action, with four players banished for head contact incidents.

Peter O'Mahony's red card cost Ireland dearly against Wales in Round 1

Players and referee Pascal Gauzere will be under the spotlight on Saturday, and Frenchman Gauzere is no stranger to sending players packing, having done it more times - seven - than any other referee in Tests.

Wings set to take centre-stage

In terms of box-office attractions on Saturday, look no further than England wings Anthony Watson and Jonny May and their opposite numbers Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit.

Rees-Zammit has taken the 2021 Six Nations by storm, scoring some stunning tries

All four could be in the British and Irish Lions squad to face South Africa this summer if those Tests go ahead.

Between them, they have amassed 70 tries in 146 Test matches, with May now second on England's all-time list behind Rory Underwood, and his Gloucester colleague Rees-Zammit having burst on to the international scene with a memorable double against Scotland a fortnight ago.

May has been one of the premier try-scorers in world rugby over the last few years

Watson and Adams also have proven world-class finishing skills, so there is plenty to be excited about.

England's big names need to perform

England have made little impact on this season's Six Nations so far, suffering a first home defeat against Scotland for 38 years and then putting away tournament no-hopers Italy with little panache.

England have failed to perform so far in the 2021 championship

Head coach Eddie Jones' team selections have come under scrutiny, especially his continued faith in captain Owen Farrell, full-back Elliot Daly and No 8 Billy Vunipola.

It is fair to say that all three need big games in Cardiff, providing key moments for their team that have been sadly lacking, or even Jones might run out of patience when he ponders his options to face France at Twickenham on March 13.

George North - 100 not out

Wales wing North will make rugby union history on Saturday when at the age of 28 years and 320 days he becomes the youngest player to win 100 caps for their country.

George North will become the youngest player in rugby history to claim 100 caps on Saturday

He is the sixth Welshman to reach a century, and he continues to score tries for fun, having amassed 42 for Wales and needing one to equal Shane Williams' Welsh Six Nations record of 22 touchdowns.

North made his Test debut as an 18-year-old wing in 2010, and is now operating at outside-centre, spearheading the back division and providing a continued, considerable challenge for opposition defences.

Team News

Wales: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Jonathan Davies, 11 Josh Adams; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Kieran Hardy; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Botham,21 Gareth Davies, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Uilisi Halaholo.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 George Martin, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Dan Robson, 23 Max Malins.