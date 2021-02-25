George North will win 100th Wales cap while centre Jonathan Davies and winger Josh Adams return to face England

George North is set to win his 100th cap for Wales

Wales' George North will become the youngest player in the world to win 100 caps on Saturday when he starts the Six Nations clash with England at Principality Stadium.

North, 28, made his international bow in November 2010 and has amassed 42 tries in his 99 appearances.

North will line up in the centre alongside Jonathan Davies on Saturday, outside of the half-back pairing of Kieran Hardy and Dan Biggar. Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams comprise the back-three.

Jonathan Davies back at No 12 for Wales

Wales name an unchanged front-five with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis packing down in the front-row and Adam Beard partnering captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second-row.

Josh Navidi returns to the side to line-up alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

"We've had a great two weeks leading into this game and we are looking forward to Saturday," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

Kieran Hardy starts at scrum-half

"We continue to build and we know there is plenty left in us in terms of improvements from the opening two rounds. We are 2/2 but we want to continue to improve performance-wise.

"Saturday is a great milestone for George, it is a huge achievement at his age and we are looking forward to seeing him in action."

Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones and Leon Brown provide the front-row cover for Wales with Cory Hill and James Botham completing the forward contingent. Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy and Uilisi Halaholo provide the back-line cover.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Jonathan Davies, 11 Josh Adams; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Kieran Hardy; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Botham,21 Gareth Davies, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Uilisi Halaholo.