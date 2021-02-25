Jamie George, Mark Wilson return for England for Wales clash; Courtney Lawes injured

Mark Wilson is recalled to the squad and will start for England at blindside flanker vs Wales

Eddie Jones has made two changes to his starting XV to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday in the Six Nations, as hooker Jamie George and back-row Mark Wilson return to start.

George replaces Exeter's Luke Cowan-Dickie in the front row, with the latter dropping down to the bench, while Wilson is restored to the squad - having missed out altogether against Italy - as a result of an injury picked up by Courtney Lawes in training on Wednesday.

Courtney Lawes is out due to a training ground injury picked up on Wednesday

Among the replacements, uncapped 19-year-old Leicester Tigers forward George Martin is in line for his Test debut, while Jones has again gone with a six-two split of forwards to backs.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 1 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 George Martin, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Dan Robson, 23 Max Malins.

More to follow...