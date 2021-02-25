Six Nations: France suspend training and isolating after fresh Covid-19 case within squad

France are set to face Scotland on Sunday after beating Italy and Ireland in their two matches so far

France have suspended training and their squad is isolating after a fresh Covid-19 positive was returned among their players.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) are in contact with Six Nations organisers, who on Wednesday had given the go ahead for Sunday's match against Scotland in Paris to go ahead despite 13 positive results recorded in the French camp in the past week.

The positive case has forced the entire France squad into isolation.

A short statement said: "Following the RT-PCR tests carried out on Wednesday February 24 and the appearance of a positive case within the squad of players, the FFR Medical Committee met this morning and decided to suspend training today."

France have a 100 per cent record in this year's tournament having recorded victories over Italy and Ireland in their two matches to date.

More to follow...

This is a breaking Six Nations news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

