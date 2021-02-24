Six Nations: France vs Scotland to go ahead on Sunday as planned after coronavirus outbreak in France squad

Antoine Dupont is one of 10 French players to have registered a positive coronavirus test in the past week

Scotland's Six Nations match against France in Paris on Sunday has been given the green light to go ahead despite 13 positive coronavirus tests in the French camp.

The Stade de France showdown had been thrown into major doubt after 10 players and three members of staff, including head coach Fabien Galthie, had tested positive for Covid-19.

But after no positive cases were returned from testing on Monday and Tuesday, France have now been given the go ahead to host Gregor Townsend's squad.

The Six Nations said in a statement: "Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest tests results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday.

"We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions."

This is a breaking Six Nations news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

