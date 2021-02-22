Six Nations: Five more France players test positive for coronavirus

Cyril Baille is one of five France players who have tested positive for coronavirus, taking their number of positive tests to 10

Five France players have tested positive for coronavirus - taking the total to 10 - ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Captain Charles Ollivon, Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua and Brice Dulin all returned positive tests in the round of testing undertaken on Sunday.

France had five players test positive for coronavirus on Friday, with all 10 ruled out of their next Six Nations game, against Scotland on Sunday.

