France Six Nations squad in isolation after head coach Fabien Galthie tests positive for coronavirus

Fabien Galthie has guided France to an unbeaten start in the Six Nations after wins over Italy and Ireland in their opening two games

France's Six Nations squad are in isolation after three members of the management team tested positive for coronavirus - including head coach Fabien Galthie.

Assistant coach William Servat became the third member of staff to test positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, with one other unnamed person having returned a positive test earlier in the week.

Galthie initially recorded 'an unproven case' and was re-tested on Tuesday, with that test coming back positive.

All players, though, have returned a further complete round of negative tests.

France lead the Guinness Six Nations Championship following victories over Italy and Ireland. Their next game is against Scotland in Paris on February 28.

In a statement, the FFR said: "Following additional PCR tests for the entire France group carried out on the evening of Tuesday, February 16, all the players tested negative, which confirms the result of Monday, February 15.

"They will be able to return to their homes today and are instructed to maintain their isolation.

"Management member William Servat tested positive for Covid-19. This brings the number to three cases diagnosed positive for Covid-19 in management. No symptoms have been observed to date.

"Additional PCR tests will be carried out at home on Friday, February 19, as well as Sunday, February 21 in the evening, as soon as the players and staff arrive at the National Rugby Centre in Marcoussis.

"Once the tests are completed, everyone will be placed in isolation awaiting the results."