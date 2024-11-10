Wales 19-24 Fiji: Warren Gatland's side slump to 10th consecutive Test defeat with home loss in Cardiff

Cameron Winnett saw his try disallowed for Wales

Wales slumped to a record-equalling 10th successive Test match defeat as Fiji claimed a 24-19 Autumn Nations Series victory in Cardiff.

Despite having wing Semi Radradra sent off for a dangerous tackle midway through the first half, World Rugby's 20-minute red-card trial meant Fiji were able to replace him early in the second period.

Fiji did just enough to pile the misery on Warren Gatland's team and post a first win against them in the Welsh capital, while Wales' latest feat matches a run of losses set in 2002 and 2003 under Gatland's fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen.

Wales led 14-3 through a try from debutant wing Blair Murray and a penalty try, plus one Gareth Anscombe conversion, but Fiji - inspired by fly-half Caleb Muntz - were not to be denied a famous triumph.

Muntz amassed 19 points through a try, four penalties and conversion, while centre Josua Tuisova also crossed, with an Ellis Bevan touchdown for Wales proving too little, too late.

Jiuta Wainiqolo celebrates Fiji's win, their first Test victory over Wales in Cardiff

Fiji extend Wales' losing streak

Wales made a bright start and took the lead after eight minutes when centre Ben Thomas' exquisite pass found wing Mason Grady, who fed full-back Cameron Winnett and he sent Murray over for a superbly-worked try that Anscombe converted from the touchline.

A Muntz penalty then opened Fiji's account, and Wales thought they had scored a second try when Winnett picked a searing angle to cross, but the score was disallowed following flanker Tommy Reffell's dangerous challenge on Radradra that meant a yellow card.

Wales' Ellis Bevan celebrates scoring their side's second try

Fiji No 8 Elia Canakaivata was then yellow-carded as Wales pressed on their opponents' line, and French referee Luc Ramos awarded them a penalty try for a 14-3 lead, before Radradra was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle to temporarily reduce Fiji to 13 players.

But despite their numerical disadvantage - and confirmation of Radradra's red card upgrade from the bunker - Fiji kept their composure and Muntz crossed for a fine solo try that he also converted, cutting the gap to four points.

Fiji thought they had gone in front on the stroke of half-time when they were awarded a penalty try after Wales collapsed a maul, but it was ruled out for earlier obstruction by the visitors and Wales escaped with a 14-10 interval advantage.

Line-ups: Wales vs Fiji Wales: Winnett, Grady, Llewellyn, B. Thomas, Murray, Anscombe, T. Williams, G. Thomas, Lake, Griffin, Rowlands, Beard, Plumtree, Reffell, Wainwright. Replacements: Elias, Smith, Assiratti, Tshiunza, Botham, Morgan, Bevan, Costelow. Fiji: Karawalevu, Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu Vuidravuwalu, Tuisova, Radradra, Muntz, Lomani, Mawi, Ikanivere, Tawake, Nasilasila, Mayanavanua, Derenalagi, Salawa, Canakaivata. Replacements: Matavesi, Hetet, Koroiduadua, Vocevoce, Tuisue, Kuruvoli, Armstrong-Ravula, Maqala.

Muntz then cut the gap to a point through his second successful penalty, as the 20-minute red card allowed Fiji to replace Radradra with Sireli Maqala, before he completed his penalty hat-trick to edge them ahead.

Wales saw a second try for Murray ruled out after Thomas knocked on in build-up play, and Fiji extended their lead on the hour mark when a slick move was rounded off by Tuisova.

Patient approach work from Wales was rewarded with a try in the corner for Bevan with 14 minutes remaining, cutting Fiji's advantage to two, with the visitors having a Vuate Karawalevu try ruled out following Muntz's forward pass before another Muntz penalty wrapped up the victory.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Gatland calls for 'time and patience'

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "The pressure comes externally, basically from the media as it's a narrative that you create. That's OK from where I sit.

"We've said for the last 12 months since the World Cup, with the number of players and experience that we've lost, that we were going to invest in a group of youngsters we felt we could build with and take us on.

"We've seen development from those youngsters. We've said we need some patience and time. But I understand Test match rugby is about performing and winning."

What's next?

The Autumn Nations Series continues next weekend, with Scotland hosting Portugal on Saturday (3.10pm ko) and England welcoming world champions South Africa to Allianz Stadium (5.40pm ko).

France host New Zealand later that evening (8.10pm ko) while Wales are back in action on Sunday when they welcome Australia to the Principality Stadium (4.10pm ko).