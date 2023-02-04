Wales 10-34 Ireland: Andy Farrell's visitors make ideal Six Nations start in Cardiff to sour Warren Gatland's return

Caelan Doris scored one of four Irish tries as they picked up a Six Nations win in Cardiff for the first time in a decade

Ireland made an ideal start to their 2023 Six Nations campaign, as they secured a first championship victory over Wales in Cardiff since 2013, notching a bonus-point 34-10 win to spoil Warren Gatland's return.

Ireland, despite being without key duo Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and Tadhg Furlong (calf) due to injury, and losing scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park and replacement loosehead Cian Healy on the day of the Test due to hamstring injuries, flew out of the traps at the Principality Stadium and did not look back from there.

Wales 10-34 Ireland - Score summary Ireland - Tries: Doris (2), Ryan (9), Lowe (21), Van der Flier (73). Cons: Sexton (3, 10, 22), Byrne (74). Pens: Sexton (19, 28). Wales - Tries: Williams (46). Cons: Biggar (46). Pens: Biggar (14). Yellow cards: Williams (65).

No 8 Caelan Doris, lock James Ryan and wing James Lowe each scored first-half tries, before flanker Josh van der Flier added the bonus-point clinching fourth try with seven minutes to play. Skipper Johnny Sexton landed all five of his kicks at goal, while Ross Byrne added one conversion.

Wales registered points through a Dan Biggar penalty and converted Liam Williams try, but they also lost Williams to a sin-binning and were firmly second best, leaving Gatland and co with much to do.

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton celebrates following their bonus-point Six Nations win at the Principality

Warren Gatland, Wales head coach between 2007-2019 in his first spell, would have been disappointed with their championship opener

Team News For Wales, inexperienced duo Joe Hawkins and Rio Dyer were named in the Wales backline as Warren Gatland's second stint in charge began. Ospreys centre Hawkins (one cap) partnered George North in midfield, while Dragons wing Dyer (three caps) joined Josh Adams in the back-three. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny then dropped out on Thursday due to a back spasm, and was replaced by Liam Williams. Though skipper Johnny Sexton was fit to start, Ireland suffered a blow when key man and tighthead Tadhg Furlong was ruled out after failing to recover from a calf injury. Ireland then lost scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and replacement loosehead Cian Healy from the squad on the day of the match due to hamstring injuries. Centre Stuart McCloskey started ahead of Bundee Aki with Robbie Henshaw out.

Exactly on two minutes, Ireland made the perfect start to the contest when impactful back-row Doris, with all his physicality, couldn't fail to score off quick Conor Murray service near the try-line, after the Irish forwards had made good ground within the 22 via tight carries.

The chance had come about from a poor sliced Williams clearance after Ireland wing Lowe had kicked ahead in the first attack of the Test, while Wales' first attack in response was snuffed out and into touch by a strong visiting defence.

Doris touched down for the first try just 120 seconds after kick off - the third fastest try in Six Nations history

Did you know? Caelan Doris' opening try in Cardiff for Ireland, timed at 1:59, was their third fastest in Six Nations history. Curiously, the two fastest were also scored vs Wales: Shane Byrne (2004), Rory Best (2007) - both inside the first minute.

Instead, it was Ireland who would score again next, as second row Ryan forced his way over with Tadhg Beirne on his shoulder as more hard carrying at pace knocked Wales back repeatedly.

James Ryan got over for Ireland's second try within the opening 10 minutes with Tadhg Beirne on his shoulder

A brief moment of controversy soon followed as Wales' first big chance of the Test arrived: debutant wing Rio Dyer grubber-kicking and racing ahead into open grass after an Ireland attack near halfway had gone to ground.

The speed and work of Hugo Keenan to clear up stopped a certain try, and though Ireland's players were adamant the original attack leading to the chance had broken down because of a Wales knock-on in the tackle, no reprieve was forthcoming by ref Karl Dickson or TMO Tom Foley.

Wales had the chance to attack off a five-metre scrum as Keenan had carried back over the try-line, but the hosts then chose to take the penalty kick on offer when Ireland infringed offside instead of another attack in the 22, as Biggar kicked through for a 14-3 deficit.

Dan Biggar kicked Wales' only points of the first half, as they struggled to live with Ireland

Ireland clicked back into gear straight away, though, and when a scrum forced a penalty in the Wales 22, Sexton added three more points to the lead off the tee.

That 14-point advantage was soon a 21-point one, as Wales' next attack just inside the Ireland half was picked off and intercepted by left wing Lowe, who scampered away to Wales' in-goal untouched.

James Lowe intercepted a Wales attack to sprint in for their third first-half try

Sexton added the most difficult of his three conversions to that point, and he soon added another penalty when further one-way traffic continued to see Wales infringe at the breakdown.

With six minutes of the opening half to play, however, Ireland passed up a glorious chance for a fourth try when Doris knocked on a yard from the Wales line.

Wales forced the consequent scrum into a penalty, and soon earned another decision from the referee - this time at the breakdown - allowing them to have the final big chance of the half.

Though dynamic back-row Jac Morgan went close off a lineout in the 22, outstanding defensive work from loosehead Andrew Porter saw the ball held up and a score averted, leaving Ireland content to head in with their highest tally of first-half points ever registered in the Six Nations in Cardiff.

Wales began the second period on the front foot as they badly needed to, and just six minutes in they were over for their first try when Williams crossed by the posts after quick hands.

Liam Williams scored Wales' only try of the Test, six minutes into the second half

A late Porter tackle as the try was being scored meant Wales began the restart with a penalty on halfway, too, but a subsequent crooked lineout delivery from skipper Ken Owens sapped all the excitement and momentum built up.

A cheap penalty conceded by Lowe for pushing a man as the ball was in the air saw Wales planted in the Ireland 22 again soon after, however, only for the away side to force a choke tackle maul and win possession back in the shadow of their own posts.

Wales were much improved in the second half, but struggled to find a way past a superb Ireland defence

Much improved from their first-half display, Wales continued to probe as a stirring Williams break almost saw them in down the left, but great defence from Keenan and co shut the door.

An ill-advised Sexton cross-kick pass towards Peter O'Mahony from deep soon saw Dyer intercept and sprint down the left, but superb one-on-one Mack Hansen defence halted the chance, before Ireland's defence forced another knock-on.

The door was then shifted ajar for Ireland to claim a fourth try when Williams was sin-binned for a high tackle on Sexton after a TMO review, and once Ireland built up a head of steam in the 22, Van der Flier was on hand to dive over under the posts and crown off a hugely positive day for those in green.

Josh van der Flier scored Ireland's fourth try with seven minutes left to claim the bonus-point

What's next?

Wales next travel to face Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh next Saturday, February 11 (4.45pm kick-off GMT), in Round 2 of the Six Nations.

Wales Six Nations 2023 fixtures Saturday, February 4 Wales 10-34 Ireland 2.15pm Saturday, February 11 Scotland vs Wales 4.45pm Saturday, February 25 Wales vs England 4.45pm Saturday, March 11 Italy vs Wales 2.15pm Saturday, March 18 France vs Wales 2.45pm

Ireland, also in action next Saturday for the second round of the championship, host defending champions France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (2.15pm kick-off GMT).