Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times for England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France and Italy

France's Antoine Dupont raises the Six Nations trophy in 2022

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations takes place between February 4 and March 18 and will be of huge importance ahead of the Rugby World Cup in the autumn.

Last time out, France achieved their first championship since 2010 and completed the Grand Slam. Ireland were second - losing only to the champions - while England, Scotland and Wales faltered. Italy footed the table but managed a memorable win over Wales.

The opening match of this year's championship will see Wales host Ireland on Saturday February 4 (2.15pm). On the same day, England face Scotland (4.45pm). The first weekend will be completed with Italy playing France on Sunday February 5 (3pm).

The second weekend begins with the top two from last year's championship as Ireland play France on Saturday February 11 (2.15pm). Scotland host Wales later that day (4.45pm) before England welcome Italy on Sunday February 12 (3pm).

Week three sees Italy host Ireland (2.15pm) before Wales host England (4.45pm) for a fixture that always produces moments to savour on Saturday February 25. The third week will conclude with France playing Scotland on Sunday February 26 (3pm).

On week four, Wales will hope not to lose two years running against Italy on Saturday March 11 (2.15pm) as England play France for Le Crunch (4.45pm). Sunday March 12 sees Scotland welcome Ireland for a Celtic clash (3pm).

The Six Nations championships come to an end on Super Saturday on March 18. Scotland host Italy (12.30pm), Wales visit France (2.45pm) and Ireland welcome England (5pm).

Six Nations fixtures 2023

Saturday February 4 2023

Wales vs Ireland (2.15pm)

England vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday February 5 2023

Italy vs France (3pm)

Saturday February 11 2023

Ireland vs France (2.15pm)

Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday February 12 2023

England vs Italy (3pm)

Saturday February 25 2023

Italy vs Ireland (2.15pm)

Wales vs England (4.45pm)

Sunday February 26 2023

France vs Scotland (3pm)

Saturday March 11 2023

Italy vs Wales (2.15pm)

England vs France (4.45pm)

Sunday March 12 2023

Scotland vs Ireland (3pm)

Saturday March 18 2023

Scotland vs Italy (12.30pm)

France vs Wales (2.45pm)

Ireland vs England (5pm)