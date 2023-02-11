Ireland 32-19 France: Magnificent Six Nations performance sees hosts remain on for Grand Slam tilt
By Michael Cantillon at Aviva Stadium
Last Updated: 11/02/23 4:14pm
Ireland remain on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam after a late Garry Ringrose try made sure of a magnificent 32-19 victory over defending champions France at a rocking Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
In a rip-roaring first half shaded by Ireland, the hosts struck for three tries through Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Andrew Porter, but a stunning Damian Penaud effort for France, plus the boot of Thomas Ramos kept the visitors in touch.
France were extremely fortunate not to lose prop Uini Atonio to a red card for a high tackle on Rob Herring - referee Wayne Barnes somehow decreeing yellow was sufficient - but Ireland were fortunate too to have the Lowe try awarded, with a strong suspicion his right boot was in touch, but no clear evidence to prove so.
The second half, though much more tense and cagey, was no less compelling, as Ireland dealt with the early losses of Tadhg Beirne and Johnny Sexton through injury to force a two-score lead, only for France to reply with a Ramos drop-goal.
Ringrose struck with eight minutes to go to make sure of victory, however, as Andy Farrell's superb charges registered a record-breaking 14th successive victory in Dublin.
- Ireland 32-19 France: As it happened
- Men's Six Nations: 2023 fixtures and schedule
- England drop Smith vs Italy, Farrell moves to fly-half | Willis recalled to start
- From NASA to Murrayfield: Rugby's Smart Ball its next step into technology
More to follow...
What's next?
After next weekend's fallow week in the Six Nations, Ireland travel to face Italy in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico in Round 3 on Saturday, February 25 (2.15pm kick-off GMT).
Ireland's Six Nations 2023 fixtures
|Saturday, February 4
|Wales 10-34 Ireland
|2.15pm
|Saturday, February 11
|Ireland vs France
|2.15pm
|Saturday, February 25
|Italy vs Ireland
|2.15pm
|Sunday, March 12
|Scotland vs Ireland
|3pm
|Saturday, March 18
|Ireland vs England
|5pm
France are next in action on Sunday, February 26 (3pm kick-off GMT), as they welcome Scotland to the Stade de France for their Round 3 clash.
France's Six Nations 2023 fixtures
|Sunday, February 5
|Italy 24-29 France
|3pm
|Saturday, February 11
|Ireland vs France
|2.15pm
|Sunday, February 26
|France vs Scotland
|3pm
|Saturday, March 11
|England vs France
|4.45pm
|Saturday, March 18
|France vs Wales
|2.45pm