England vs Italy Six Nations: Marcus Smith dropped, Owen Farrell moves to fly-half, Jack Willis recalled to start
England host Italy in Round 2 of Six Nations on Sunday (3pm); Marcus Smith is dropped from side, with Owen Farrell moving to fly-half; centres Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence come in to start; Jack Willis replaces Ben Curry at openside; Tom Curry (hamstring), Courtney Lawes (calf) still out
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 10/02/23 6:51pm
Marcus Smith has been dropped to the bench by England head coach Steve Borthwick for Sunday's Six Nations clash vs Italy, with skipper Owen Farrell moving to fly-half as one of three changes.
To facilitate Farrell's shift from inside centre to No 10, Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade is brought into midfield after his recovery from a hip injury, as is Bath's Ollie Lawrence, with Joe Marchant dropped to the bench.
Among the forwards, Jack Willis is named to start in place of Ben Curry at openside flanker - the latter cut from the England squad earlier in the week, along with Ben Youngs and Anthony Watson.
Willis faces Italy at Twickenham two years on from suffering a serious knee injury in the same fixture, which kept him out of the game for 53 weeks.
Elsewhere, England are still without key forwards Tom Curry (hamstring) and Courtney Lawes (calf) due to injury.
The back-three remains the same with Freddie Steward at full-back, and Max Malins and Ollie Hassell-Collins named on the wings.
Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet partners Farrell at half-back, but there is a change among the replacements with Alex Mitchell the scrum-half named ahead of Youngs.
The forward pack is unchanged aside from the introduction of Willis, with a front row of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, and a second row of Ollie Chessum and Maro Itoje.
The back-row unit alongside Willis sees Lewis Ludlam at blindside flanker and Alex Dombrandt at No 8.
There is one further change to the squad, as fit-again London Irish back Henry Arundell comes in to wear the No 23.
Asked about his decision to leave our Smith, Borthwick said: "My policy always has been - and I've been very clear about this - that I pick a team for the game we are playing.
"I've been very clear that every game matters for England. I'm not looking to games beyond or aspects beyond in months to come - I focus upon this week and that's what I'm doing with this team.
"I feel blessed that we've got some fantastic fly-halves in this country, which is brilliant for the competition for places.
"It's fantastic to welcome Henry Slade back. He's a player who's played very well for his club and who has great attributes in the centre. He has a fantastic left foot which gives strength to the team.
"Ollie Lawrence has played really well all season for his club. We've got some exciting players there in the centre and that's why I decided to make the change."
England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Max Malins, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Ollie Chessum, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Jack Willis, 8 Alex Dombrandt
Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Henry Arundell.