Simon Middleton: England head coach to step down after Women's Six Nations

Simon Middleton is stepping down as head coach of England Women

Simon Middleton will step down as head coach of the England team following this year's Women’s Six Nations, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed.

The 57-year-old has been in charge of the team since 2015 and in that time oversaw a record-breaking 30-match unbeaten run, having originally joined the set-up as an assistant the previous year.

The Red Roses have appeared in Rugby World Cup finals in 2017 and 2022 during Middleton's time in charge too, but he has now decided to bring the curtain down following the conclusion of this year's Six Nations.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Representing England in a coaching or playing capacity must be the pinnacle of any sporting career, and I can't put into words how proud and fortunate I've been to be able to do this for the last nine years," Middleton said.

"This job has created a life I'd only ever dreamt of. Hopefully, what we have managed to achieve reflects well.

"During this tenure, I have worked with incredible players and staff and I will miss the daily interactions. I would like to say a huge thank you for their efforts and everything they have done to support the programme and contribute to our success.

"I've seen a lot change over the nine years I've been involved and the development of the women's game has been remarkable. I am privileged to have been able to influence the English game which even now seems surreal."

This job has created a life I'd only ever dreamt of. Hopefully, what we have managed to achieve reflects well. Simon Middleton on his tenure as Red Roses head coach

Middleton moved into coaching after a playing career which saw him represent rugby league side Castleford and then crossed over to rugby union with Leeds Tykes, where he served in a variety of roles including defence, skills, and assistant coach after hanging up his boots.

He joined the RFU nine years ago and oversaw the England Women sevens team in the World Series along with serving as an assistant to the 15-a-side team for their 2014 World Cup triumph in France, where the Red Roses beat Canada 21-9 in the final.

Middleton took up the head coach role the following year, combining it with his sevens position which included taking the Great Britain women's team to fourth place at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Along with guiding England to two World Cup finals over the past eight years, losing to New Zealand on both occasions, Middleton's tenure has seen the team win five Six Nations titles and four Grand Slams.

England Women Six Nations fixtures March 25 - Scotland (Newcastle, 4.45pm) April 2 - Italy (Northampton, 3pm) April 15 - Wales (Cardiff, 2.15pm) April 22 - Ireland (Cork, 2.15pm) April 29 - France (Twickenham, 1pm)

He was awarded an MBE for services to rugby football in June 2021 and was the first women's coach to be named World Rugby Coach of the Year in the same year.

Middleton will lead the defending champions for this year's Six Nations, which kicks off on March 25 against Scotland in Newcastle. Forwards coach Louis Deacon and backs coach Scott Bemand will also remain in their roles for the tournament.

"Simon and I have been discussing his future plans for a period of time since the World Cup in New Zealand and I completely understand and support his decision," RFU performance director Conor O'Shea, who confirmed the intention to name Middleton's successor following the Six Nations, said.

"I know how motivated Simon is to finish his time with the Red Roses on a high with a successful TikTok Women's Six Nations campaign.

"He has achieved more than most coaches ever do but for me, it's the manner he has conducted himself as a person and his commitment to making the Red Roses the best they can be that stands out above the wins and the awards.

"When the time comes, we will give him the send-off he deserves but until then his focus will be on preparing the team for that first game of the Six Nations against Scotland at Kingston Park."