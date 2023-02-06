Jamison Gibson-Park: Ireland scrum-half out of France Six Nations clash due to injury

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday's Guinness Six Nations showdown with France.

Gibson-Park withdrew just a few hours before Ireland's 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury, with Conor Murray deputising in Cardiff.

The Leinster player has failed to recover in time ahead of title holders France's trip to Dublin to take on the world's No 1-ranked team.

Prop Cian Healy, who was a late withdrawal from the Ireland bench against Wales, and fellow front-row forward Tadhg Furlong also remain sidelined.

"Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy, who were both late withdrawals from the Wales game due to hamstring injuries, have been ruled out of contention for the France game," an Ireland Rugby Football Union statement said.

"Tadhg Furlong, who is rehabbing a calf issue, is also not being considered for selection this week.

"Gibson-Park, Healy and Furlong will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team."

Captain and outside-half Johnny Sexton, who was forced off in Cardiff, was due to complete an HIA process on Monday, while Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher is expected to return to training this week.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loosehead prop Michael Milne have been called up and joined the rest of the Ireland squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Blade was capped against the United States in July 2021, while the uncapped Milne has been part of the Emerging Ireland squad.