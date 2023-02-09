Ireland vs France Six Nations: Dan Sheehan ruled out injured as Rob Herring comes in; Conor Murray fit to start

Ireland's Dan Sheehan has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash vs France in Dublin

Ireland have suffered a further injury blow ahead of hosting France in Round 2 of the Six Nations, with hooker Dan Sheehan ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Sheehan, who has been one of Ireland's most impressive performers, drops out of the squad as Ulster's Rob Herring starts and Leinster's Ronan Kelleher comes onto the bench - himself having only just recovered from injury.

Sheehan joins Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Cian Healy (hamstring) and Andrew Conway (knee) on the treatment table for Ireland.

Scrum-half Conor Murray is fit to start, however, having shaken off a knock to be named, with Craig Casey again selected among the replacements.

Rob Herring has replaced Sheehan to start at hooker

Ireland are otherwise unchanged, with skipper Johnny Sexton fit to start having missed Ireland's last two encounters with France due to late injuries.

Full-back Hugo Keenan combines with wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe in the back-three, while centres Garry Ringrose and Stuart McCloskey are again paired, with Bundee Aki on the bench.

Johnny Sexton is fit to start and lead the side, having missed Ireland's last two clashes vs France

Props Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham start either side of Herring, while Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan combine in the second-row again, with Iain Henderson held in reserve.

The back-row duo is Peter O'Mahony at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside, and Caelan Doris at No 8.

Loosehead Dave Kilcoyne, tighthead Tom O'Toole, back-row Jack Conan and fly-half Ross Byrne join Kelleher, Henderson, Casey and Aki on the bench.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher returns to the bench following a spell out injured

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Bundee Aki.

France announce unchanged XV for Ireland clash

France have announced an unchanged XV for their Six Nations meeting with Ireland in Dublin this Saturday.

On the bench, there are just two changes, with back-row Francois Cros and scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud replacing Thomas Lavault and Nolann Le Garrec.

The reigning Six Nations Grand Slam champions survived an almighty scare away to Italy last Sunday, just holding on to bank a 29-24 Round 1 victory in Rome.

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Ethan Dumortier, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Gaetan Barlot, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Francois Cros, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Baptiste Couilloud, 23 Matthieu Jalibert.