Worcester Warriors to rebrand as Sixways Rugby and withdraw bid to enter Championship next season

Worcester Warriors have withdrawn their proposal to play in the Championship next season and are to change the club's name to Sixways Rugby, new owners Atlas have confirmed.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) issued Wasps and Worcester Warriors a "final deadline" to meet conditions that would allow them to compete in the Championship next season, which was initially set for December 12 before being pushed back to February 14.

Worcester's new owners had yet to be approved by the RFU, while Jim O'Toole and James Sandford's Atlas consortium confirmed on Thursday that they had withdrawn their bid to join England's second tier.

O'Toole told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "We're unable and unwilling to sign what we see as an over onerous and overreaching participation agreement. There were a number of key clauses in the contract we just wouldn't sign.

"Our investors wouldn't accept it, we wouldn't accept as business people and the clauses were just too onerous and gave RFU, as a sport's governing body, control over financial decisions and development decisions that we as a business will have to take as we go forward.

"We've advised the RFU today we are withdrawing from that process. We are also not prepared to put ourselves into the debt club of rugby businesses and rugby clubs, who are losing money just to be in a certain league."

What happens next?

Sixways Rugby will instead link with neighbouring Stourbridge RFC, who currently sit bottom of the National League 2 West, with members of the fourth-tier side set to be given the chance to vote on the proposed partnership at a special general meeting.

"The name [Worcester Warriors], sadly, will disappear," O'Toole added. "We are rebranding as Sixways Rugby. This decision will clearly upset and disappoint a number of people, but the sad fact of life is the Worcester Warriors brand and the Worcester Warriors business has gone.

"We're starting afresh. It has a certain degree of negativity and toxicity to it, especially over the events of the past couple of years and we believe it is time for a new start and that new start will be manifested in the brand Sixways Rugby."

A Stourbridge statement said: "Atlas Group is proposing a long-term investment into our playing infrastructure to enable our teams to play competitively at all levels, to grow our club to becoming a Championship Level Club (and beyond) to provide a pathway to senior competitive rugby for all, to provide additional player support for players to cascade at all levels in the men's and women's game."

Could Wasps play at Sixways?

Wasps were placed into administration and immediately ceased trading in October, although are set to take their spot in the Championship next season after their takeover was approved in December by the RFU.

The club has yet to announce where their proposed home ground for the 2023/24 season but said in a statement last December that "a groundshare agreement has been reached with a Midlands venue - which will be announced in the near future - to host its home games."

Telegraph Sport reports Wasps are on the verge of finalising a deal to play at Sixways, having previously held home games in Coventry, although any application would need to be ratified by the RFU.