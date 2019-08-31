Wales 17-22 Ireland: Joe Schmidt's side respond with Cardiff victory in Warren Gatland's final home game
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 31/08/19 4:35pm
A Jacob Stockdale double and penalty try saw Ireland respond to last week's record defeat to England at Twickenham with an exciting 22-17 success over an experimental Wales in Cardiff.
Joe Schmidt's side headed to the Principality Stadium low on confidence after their 57-15 defeat to Eddie Jones men, and made 11 changes themselves as a number of new men stood out, including prop Dave Kilcoyne, wing Andrew Conway, full-back Will Addison and out-half Jack Carty.
Wales had made 14 changes to their side which had beaten England 13-6 two weeks ago, but several players failed to impress on the occasion of Warren Gatland's final game in charge in Cardiff.
The home side had to come from 22-3 behind, before late tries from debutant Owen Lane and replacement Rhys Patchell - who has surely won the race with Jarrod Evans to be Dan Biggar's back-up after this display off the bench - got Wales back into things.
There did not prove enough time to turn things around completely, however, with Wales announcing their 31-man World Cup squad for Japan at 2pm on Sunday, while Ireland will likely confirm theirs early next week.
