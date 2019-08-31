Other matches

Sat 31st August

International Match

  • Wales vs Ireland
  • 2:30pm Saturday 31st August
  • Principality Stadium, Cardiff  
FT

Wales 17

Tries: Lane (64), Patchell (76)
Conversions: Patchell (65,77)
Penalties: Evans (16)

Ireland 22

Tries: Stockdale (18,28), Penalty (57)
Conversions: Carty (19)
Penalties: Carty (9)

Wales 17-22 Ireland: Joe Schmidt's side respond with Cardiff victory in Warren Gatland's final home game

Last Updated: 31/08/19 4:35pm

Jacob Stockdale was back among the tries as Ireland won in Cardiff on Saturday
A Jacob Stockdale double and penalty try saw Ireland respond to last week's record defeat to England at Twickenham with an exciting 22-17 success over an experimental Wales in Cardiff.

Joe Schmidt's side headed to the Principality Stadium low on confidence after their 57-15 defeat to Eddie Jones men, and made 11 changes themselves as a number of new men stood out, including prop Dave Kilcoyne, wing Andrew Conway, full-back Will Addison and out-half Jack Carty.

Wales had made 14 changes to their side which had beaten England 13-6 two weeks ago, but several players failed to impress on the occasion of Warren Gatland's final game in charge in Cardiff.

The home side had to come from 22-3 behind, before late tries from debutant Owen Lane and replacement Rhys Patchell - who has surely won the race with Jarrod Evans to be Dan Biggar's back-up after this display off the bench - got Wales back into things.

There did not prove enough time to turn things around completely, however, with Wales announcing their 31-man World Cup squad for Japan at 2pm on Sunday, while Ireland will likely confirm theirs early next week.

