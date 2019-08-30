Wales vs Ireland: Warren Gatland set for Cardiff swansong

Joe Schmidt and Warren Gatland will take charge of Wales vs Ireland in Cardiff for the final time on Saturday

We preview Wales' pre-Rugby World Cup Test with Ireland on Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, as Warren Gatland takes charge of his final game in the Welsh capital.

Back-row Josh Navidi - who will captain Wales for the first time - has hailed Gatland's "second to none" contribution ahead of the Kiwi coach's home farewell.

Gatland takes charge of his 117th Wales Test in Saturday's World Cup warm-up clash against Ireland.

A Dublin return follows next weekend before Wales head to the World Cup in Japan, after which Gatland will end a 12-year tenure.

"He has been massive - what he has achieved has been huge," Navidi said.

"He's been a big part of rugby, and what he has brought to Welsh rugby is second to none.

"Hopefully, we give him a nice home send-off and then can concentrate on the World Cup."

Cardiff Blues' Josh Navidi will captain Wales for the first time in his career at Cardiff from No 8

Gatland's priority is the game on Saturday and then selecting his 31-man World Cup squad, but he is certain to receive a rapturous Principality Stadium send-off.

"It will be quite emotional," Gatland said. "I've had an unbelievable time here in Wales, the people have made my time incredibly special.

"I'm trying to keep it in perspective. It's something I will be thinking about, but it's not about me.

"I will just have a personal reflection and look back on how memorable it's been, without making a big fuss about it."

Gatland has made 14 changes from the side that accounted for England a fortnight ago, with only Scarlets flanker James Davies remaining.

And there are a number of players with a chance to stake final World Cup selection claims ahead of Gatland's Sunday squad announcement.

Warren Gatland has enjoyed a trophy-filled tenure in charge of Wales

Navidi added: "There are still positions up for grabs. There is plenty to play for, and opportunities for boys to show what they have got.

"The boys need to go out there and do the job. That's the best way to do it - think about tomorrow and let Sunday take care of itself."

On his captaincy role, Navidi said: "It is a massive honour. I've had loads of messages from people, which is nice, and my family are ecstatic as well.

"I will try and keep the emotions down. It's another game of rugby, but obviously nice to lead the team out, embrace the moment, and then get into it.

"I am not much of a talker, to be honest. Hopefully, I can lead from the front, and everyone else will follow.

Wales have named their team to face Ireland at @principalitysta on Saturday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Enwir dau chwaraewr di-gap yn y tîm i wynebu Iwerddon yng Nghaerdydd​. #HWFN pic.twitter.com/WYXxNfWzGY — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 29, 2019

"To be honest, I have never thought about it, with the leaders in the group with Wales.

"You have got Alun Wyn (Jones), Ken Owens and Jonathan Davies, who are massive figures in the team, and it's something that I've never thought I would come across - I thought just getting the red jersey is enough - so it will be nice."

While Wales are No 1 in the world and buoyed by a morale-boosting victory over England, Joe Schmidt's Ireland are coming off the back of a crushing 57-15 defeat to Eddie Jones' side at Twickenham.

Ulster's Will Addison - who will start at full-back in Cardiff - believes Ireland boast enough creative talents to thrive in a twin play-making system at the World Cup.

Connacht's Jack Carty will jump ahead of Ross Byrne in the World Cup selection stakes with a positive showing at fly-half in Saturday's warm-up clash against Wales.

Byrne struggled in Ireland's record 57-15 loss to England at Twickenham last weekend and has not made the bench for the Principality Stadium trip.

"There's a couple of guys who like to play-make in our backline and I think it's something we've done really well over the last 12 months. Guys have stepped in at 12, 10, wherever across the backline," said Addison.

Ulster back Will Addison will start at full-back for Ireland at the Principality

"Jordan Larmour has done brilliantly there as a second receiver and there are other guys too.

"I've stepped in at 10 in the past at Sale and I've done it with Ulster the odd bit of time and, if it happens, you've got to be ready for it, as I'm sure Garry Ringrose will be ready for it too."

Premier playmaker Johnny Sexton is yet to feature in Ireland's World Cup warm-up schedule, having suffered a thumb problem and then a minor leg concern.

Ireland still expect their British and Irish Lions talisman to be at full tilt for the World Cup kick-off, against Scotland on September 22.

Schmidt described Addison as a "Jack of all trades and master of several" on Thursday, and the man himself is happy to keep being valued for that versatility.

"I think throughout my career I've always played a couple of positions," said Addison. "At the start of my career I would have preferred 13 but played a good bit on the wing.

"You take the positives from that: because it helps you learn what your 13 is after, and learn what your 10 is after.

"I don't really see it as something that I desperately want to specialise because I just want to be involved.

"At the moment for me it's not about specialising, it's about enjoying any opportunity I get in whatever position and using that experience as a positive wherever it impacts on another position further down the line. I just enjoy whatever is thrown at me."

Wales: 15 Hallam Amos, 14 Owen Lane, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Aled Davies; 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Bradley Davies, 6 Aaron Shingler, 7 James Davies, 8 Josh Navidi.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Jake Ball, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Jonah Holmes.

Ireland: 15 Will Addison, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Kieran Marmion; 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 John Ryan, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Peter O'Mahony (c), 8 Jack Conan

Replacements: 16 Rory Best, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Jordi Murphy, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Garry Ringrose, 23 Dave Kearney.