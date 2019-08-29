Wales make 14 changes for Ireland in Warren Gatland's final Cardiff Test

Loosehead prop Rhys Carre is one of two debutants for Wales as Warren Gatland makes 14 changes ahead of facing Ireland

Warren Gatland has made 14 changes to his starting XV for the Wales side to take on Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday - the Kiwi coach's final game in charge at the Principality Stadium.

Saracens loosehead prop Rhys Carre and Cardiff Blues wing Owen Lane will make their Test debuts, while the side will be captained for the first time by Cardiff Blues back-row Josh Navidi.

Openside flanker James Davies is the only player to keep his place from Wales' 13-6 victory over England in Cardiff last time out on August 17.

Cardiff Blues' 21-year-old wing Owen Lane will also make his Test debut

The experienced Scott Williams makes his first start of the summer at outside-centre, having returned from a back injury, while out-half Jarrod Evans will make his first Test start on the occasion of his third Wales appearance.

Among the replacements, scrum-half Tomos Williams makes a timely return from his shoulder injury.

"It is a great opportunity for Rhys (Carre) and Owen (Lane), they have worked hard all summer to get to this point so it will be good for them to get their first international caps and put their hands up for RWC selection after the match," Gatland said after naming the team.

"For Josh (Navidi), it's a huge honour to be named captain, he has been hugely consistent for us, he has really impressed in the last couple of seasons and he will lead from the front of Saturday and it is a great compliment for him to be awarded the captaincy.

Josh Navidi will captain the side for the first time

"Saturday is a really big game for the players and I'm really excited about the challenge for this Welsh team. There is so much at stake in terms of RWC selection and with a number of positions still up for grabs it will be a huge game."

Wales host Ireland in Cardiff at 2.30pm on Saturday, before travelling to face Ireland in Dublin a week later on September 7 at 2pm in their final pre-Rugby World Cup Test.

Wales: 15 Hallam Amos, 14 Owen Lane, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Aled Davies; 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Bradley Davies, 6 Aaron Shingler, 7 James Davies, 8 Josh Navidi.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Jake Ball, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Jonah Holmes.