Mako Vunipola injury in England win over Ireland not as bad as expected
Prop set to miss final World Cup warm-up against Italy on September 6, live on Sky Sports, but should be fit for tournament in Japan
Last Updated: 28/08/19 3:56pm
The injury Mako Vunipola sustained in England's win over Ireland is not as bad as first feared and he will recover in time for the Rugby World Cup.
Vunipola has a small tear of scar tissue which will require approximately 10 days of rehabilitation, with Ben Moon joining up with the squad as a temporary replacement to train in Treviso.
Eddie Jones and his England squad fly out to Treviso on Wednesday to continue their preparations for next month's World Cup in Japan. They will play a final warm-up match against Italy on September 6 at St James' Park, live on Sky Sports.
England then begin their World Cup campaign against Tonga on Sunday, September 22.
