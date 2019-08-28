England News

More from Rugby Union

Mako Vunipola injury in England win over Ireland not as bad as expected

Prop set to miss final World Cup warm-up against Italy on September 6, live on Sky Sports, but should be fit for tournament in Japan

Last Updated: 28/08/19 3:56pm

Mako Vunipola will be fit for the upcoming Rugby World Cup
The injury Mako Vunipola sustained in England's win over Ireland is not as bad as first feared and he will recover in time for the Rugby World Cup.

Vunipola has a small tear of scar tissue which will require approximately 10 days of rehabilitation, with Ben Moon joining up with the squad as a temporary replacement to train in Treviso.
7:08
Highlights of England's 57-15 win over Ireland in their World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Saturday
Eddie Jones and his England squad fly out to Treviso on Wednesday to continue their preparations for next month's World Cup in Japan. They will play a final warm-up match against Italy on September 6 at St James' Park, live on Sky Sports.

England vs Italy

September 6, 2019, 7:00pm

England then begin their World Cup campaign against Tonga on Sunday, September 22.

England face Italy in their final Quilter International on Saturday September 6 at St James' Park in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

