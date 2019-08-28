James Haskell says England are in best shape possible for World Cup

James Haskell says England are in the best shape they have ever been to win the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The former flanker, who is embarking on a new career in mixed martial arts with Bellator, has praised Eddie Jones' preparations for the tournament but believes it will only be seen as a success if England go on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

"England have got to go all the way", said Haskell. "I believe they're in the best shape they've ever been to win it.

"Sometimes in these World Cup periods coaches can overthink, pressure can get to them, they start doing stuff they don't normally do, they start working guys into the ground. Under Eddie, everything seems calculated and really well thought out."

England head coach Eddie Jones won the 2007 World Cup as an assistant coach with South Africa

England have had mixed fortunes in their three warm-up matches for the tournament. After a win and a defeat against Wales, they thrashed Ireland 57-15 at Twickenham.

"Everyone gets very excited about these warm-up games but I don't believe they have a massive impact on what happens at the World Cup", said Haskell.

"The first game against Wales we looked brilliant. In the second game Wales really stepped up their defence and got a good victory. Ireland were under par, but that was still a real performance from England.

"So I believe they have the confidence going into it. The work they've done in camp means they're in the best shape possible so all they've got to do now is execute. But that's easier said than done."

Haskell, who won 77 caps for England, retired from professional rugby in May before announcing he was joining Bellator as a heavyweight earlier in August.

"When Bellator originally contacted me I thought they wanted me to do some punditry work," Haskell explained.

"When they offered me the opportunity to fight I kind of laughed initially and then I realised I was going to do all the training myself anyway in my spare time so why not give it a go.

"There's no bigger test than going into Bellator. You have to change everything about yourself in terms of your discipline and training. I've gone from being at the top of my sport for a period of time to the bottom of another one and I want to physically test myself."