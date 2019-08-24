England 57-15 Ireland player ratings: Manu Tuilagi shines on comeback, Jean Kleyn is outgunned

Manu Tuilagi was a constant thorn in the Ireland side at Twickenham

England issued a powerful statement ahead of the World Cup by overwhelming Ireland 57-15 at Twickenham in a victory that set records for highest score and greatest winning margin against their Six Nations rivals.

Tries in each half by Joe Cokanasiga and additional touch downs from Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Tom Curry and Luke Cowan-Dickie indicated Eddie Jones' men will be genuine contenders in Japan this autumn.

At the heart of a second triumph of the summer's four warm-up Tests was man of the match Tuilagi, who bristled with power and intent that tormented a vulnerable Irish defence that fell to pieces in the second half.

Sky Sports provides the player ratings on a day to remember for Eddie Jones' men.

ENGLAND

15 Elliot Daly 7/10: Among the try-scorers on a sorry afternoon for Ireland. He will have few easier days, but this was a fine response to an uncertain display in Cardiff seven days ago.

14 Joe Cokanasiga 8: Worryingly for opponents, he showed his repertoire includes genuine gas and a dummy, not just power. Another man whose vibrant display erases the disappointment of the Wales defeat.

Joe Cokanasiga goes over the first of his two tries against Ireland

13 Manu Tuilagi 9: The chief destroyer. Outstanding shift as Ireland defenders were either scattered or sucked in against their will.

This was Tuilagi at his very best, making 11 carries, 56 metres and beating seven defenders to add to his rampaging try.

12 Owen Farrell 7: First start of the summer for the captain who was happy to allow those around him to play. Was given plenty of target practice as the tries kept coming.

11 Jonny May 7: Picked himself up after appearing to take a knock in the second half. Such a threat.

10 George Ford 8: After three superb performances, a strong case could be made for him starting at fly-half. His creative partnership with Farrell and slick handling will give Jones plenty of encouragement.

9 Ben Youngs 6: Struggled at times but also found Maro Itoje for a fine try. Erratic kicking and passing could open the door to Willi Heinz, who was solid in his cameo. Youngs will be keen to shake off a rusty display.

1 Joe Marler 8: Made a nuisance of himself at the breakdown where he harried the Irish at every turn.

Ben Youngs struggled to impose himself and his kicking and passing was awry

2 Jamie George 8: Part of a dominant English front row that gave Ireland no quarter.

3 Kyle Sinckler 8: First start of the series served notice that the rampaging prop is in fine form. His superb blind pass to Tom Curry sent the flanker to strike when the game was already well won.

4 Maro Itoje 9: One of England's stars, marked his first start of the summer with an unstoppable display. Itoje won six lineouts, more than any other player and he was constantly a disruptive influence.

Ireland struggled with their lineout throughout the Test match

5 George Kruis 8: Ford and co were given an armchair ride and Kruis played an instrumental role in a result that will have the world talking.

6 Tom Curry 8: Effortless switch to six showed his versatility. Could be a star of the World Cup. Curry produced 12 carries, made 44 metres, eight tackles to add to his try on another hugely impressive display.

7 Sam Underhill 8: His toe injury behind him, he proved that he can start in the same back row as Curry, driving with purpose throughout.

Underhill's four carries, and 11 tackles underlined an industrial performance, and he also beat two defenders and had gainline success on four occasions.

Tom Curry is all smiles as he adds to England's list of try scorers on Saturday

8 Billy Vunipola 8: An ever-present this summer and the number eight has never been less than outstanding.

Replacements: England's replacement strategy became meaningless as their starting XV ran riot, but Mako Vunipola's short second-half cameo before trudging back off through injury was worrying. 7

IRELAND

15 Rob Kearney 5: As solid as he could be while everything crumbled around him.

14 Jordan Larmour 5: Pilfered an opportunist's try but was exposed positionally and defensively.

Rob Kearney is tackled by Sam Underhill during the scorching conditions

13 Garry Ringrose 4: Poor physically and positionally in defence and paid full price.

12 Bundee Aki 6: Ireland's clear standout performer, plugging away manfully in defence and producing a fine try too, an act of defiance that was barely a consolation.

11 Jacob Stockdale 4: Very quiet save his chip for Larmour's try. The score would prove a false omen to the result and Stockdale's performance as his knock-ons frequently conceded possession back to England.

Joe Schmidt's team who took first blood through an early Jordan Larmour try

10 Ross Byrne 5: Had hardly any platform to play on, but still struggled for control.

9 Conor Murray 4: Injury cut short another below-par day from the accomplished half-back general.

1 Cian Healy 4: Dominated at the scrum early on and then trudged off with an ankle injury.

2 Rory Best 5: Physical as ever but several wayward lineouts marked the Ireland captain's card.

3 Tadhg Furlong 5: Unable to influence the attacking game the way he so wants. Ireland were ultimately beaten in all areas, but perhaps none more so than in the collisions.

4 Iain Henderson 5: Pilfered possession at the maul to tee up Ireland's try, but could not impose himself thereafter.

5 Jean Kleyn 4: Outmuscled and outgunned in an afternoon that surely put paid to his World Cup chances.

6 Peter O'Mahony 5: Dominated in all corners as Ireland came up way short.

7 Josh Van Der Flier 5: Promising ruck work early on came to nought as Ireland's hopes were crushed.

8 CJ Stander 5: Did not let anyone down, but could not cut loose as he would have craved.

Replacements: Unable to halt the one-way traffic as England crushed the sorry Irish group: 4/10.