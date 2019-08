George North's try against England sparks World Rugby rule change

George North scored the only try of the game in Wales' win over England

World Rugby has changed a rule governing restarts in the wake of George North's contentious try for Wales in their 13-6 win over England in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales winger North scored in the 34th minute while England had yet to send on a temporary replacement for scrum-half Willi Heinz, who had to come off the field to have a head injury assessment.

England were momentarily down to 13 men at that point as they had already lost winger Anthony Watson to a yellow card.

England coach Eddie Jones later remarked referee Pascal Gauzere should have got a "yellow card" for allowing play to restart before the replacement had taken the field.

The global governing body said the amended rule meant play would only be able to restart once temporary replacement players had taken the field.

3:44 Highlights of Wales' 13-6 victory over England at the Principality Stadium Highlights of Wales' 13-6 victory over England at the Principality Stadium

"World Rugby has announced an immediate amendment to Law 3 to stipulate that a match cannot restart until a player leaving the field of play for a blood injury or Head Injury Assessment (HIA) has been temporarily replaced," it said in a statement.

"The amendment, approved by the international federations Executive Committee, codifies an area that was previously at the discretion of the referee."

Wales' victory ensured they swiped the world No 1 ranking from New Zealand a month out from the World Cup in Japan.