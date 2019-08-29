Joe Schmidt makes 11 changes as Ireland head to Cardiff for Wales Test

Jack Carty will start for Ireland at 10 as one of 11 changes, with Johnny Sexton still absent from World Cup preparations

Just four players have kept their place in Joe Schmidt's Ireland XV from the 57-15 annihilation at Twickenham last weekend, ahead of facing Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Within the forwards, established performers Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong are replaced by Munster trio Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan.

Leinster lock James Ryan comes in for his first appearance of the summer to partner Iain Henderson in the second row, while the back-row is much changed: Peter O'Mahony shifts from the blindside to start at openside as captain, Tadhg Beirne starts at six and Jack Conan comes in for CJ Stander at No 8.

In the half-backs, Connacht duo Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty start together as Johnny Sexton remains absent, while Chris Farell, Andrew Conway and Will Addison are integrated into the backs at outside-centre, right wing and full-back respectively.

Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale are the only backs to remain from last week, with Jordi Murphy and Dave Kearny coming onto the replacements bench. Garry Ringrose covers the out-half replacement slot, while Andre Porter will provide loosehead cover.

Ireland: 15 Will Addison, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Kieran Marmion; 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 John Ryan, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Peter O'Mahony (c), 8 Jack Conan

Replacements: 16 Rory Best, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Jordi Murphy, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Garry Ringrose, 23 Dave Kearney