More from Rugby Union

Joe Schmidt confident Joey Carbery will be fit for Ireland's World Cup opener

Last Updated: 28/08/19 12:16pm

Joey Carbery could return in time for Ireland's warm-up match against Wales
Joey Carbery could return in time for Ireland's warm-up match against Wales

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is confident Joey Carbery will regain full fitness ahead of his team's World Cup opener against Scotland next month in Yokohama.

Fly-half Carbery is recuperating from a minor operation on the ankle he injured in Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up win over Italy, with an estimated recovery time of four to six weeks.

"He's progressing well," said Schmidt. "He was doing a bit on the pitch today and I think in terms of following his rehab, that four-to-six-week window is bang on."

Schmidt suggested Carbery could even be in line to feature in Ireland's final warm-up match against Wales in Dublin on September 7, much ahead of the World Cup opener on September 22.

"We just don't know where he's going to fall in that four-to-six window. If everything goes perfectly, he may get into that Welsh game back here in the Aviva," Schmidt added.

"If it hasn't gone perfectly then, at worst, I think he will be fully available for the Scotland game."

