Will Greenwood's podcast: Nasser Hussain, James Haskell and World Cup build-up

England cricket legend Nasser Hussain is the special guest on this week's Will Greenwood Podcast, while we also hear the thoughts of James Haskell and chat Rugby World Cup build-up.

After hearing from Hussain on a tremendously exciting week of Ashes cricket, Rupert Cox and Greenwood chat elite sport and the margins at the top.

Our duo then chat the state of play in England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland ahead of the upcoming World Cup in Japan, look at South Africa's bad press and the confirmed 31-man All Blacks squad.

James Haskell speaks to Sky Sports News about his surprising career change into the world of MMA, while also giving his thoughts on the England camp.

And finally, the Jersey Reds beat Russia this week! Tune in to hear more!

