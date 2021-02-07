Wales 21-16 Ireland: Peter O'Mahony becomes first Irishman red carded in Six Nations

A costly Peter O'Mahony red card - the first ever shown to an Irishman in Six Nations history - saw Wales eventually pull away to a 21-16 victory at a frosty Principality Stadium.

The Munsterman was shown a straight red card by referee Wayne Barnes just 14 minutes into the contest in Cardiff, after making contact with the face of prop Tomas Francis in an illegal clear-out.

Ireland recovered from 6-0 down to go 13-6 ahead in the Test courtesy of two Johnny Sexton penalties and a Tadhg Beirne try, but a George North try and wonderful Louis Rees-Zammit finish saw the hosts edge in front.

Leigh Halfpenny pushed the lead out to two scores off the kicking tee with a penalty, and though replacement Billy Burns brought Ireland to within five points, they couldn't recover again as Burns kicked the ball dead with a penalty in the Welsh half inside the final play.

The first score arrived four minutes in when O'Mahony looked to have made a legal breakdown poach, but referee Barnes decreed centre Garry Ringrose was too slow to roll away and gave Wales the decision, allowing Halfpenny to register points from close range.

Ten minutes later the entire nature of the match changed when O'Mahony was shown a straight red card for an ill-advised, needless clear-out with his left elbow to the face of tighthead Tomas.

Wales doubled their advantage five minutes on when Ireland skipper Sexton was pinged for a high tackle and Halfpenny drove the ball between the posts once more.

Ireland responded by putting 11 phases of intense attacking play together in and around the Wales 22, but it ended when CJ Stander's offload dropped forward.

The visitors lost talismanic second row James Ryan to a HIA soon after, and the lock wouldn't return as all seemed to be going wrong for Andy Farrell and his squad.

A penalty against Ken Owens for going off feet at the breakdown allowed Ireland back into the Wales 22 when Sexton kicked for touch, but the subsequent lineout was then stolen by Adam Beard.

Ireland did finally get on to the scoreboard after 29 minutes when Sexton struck over a penalty from 40 metres out after a Wales high tackle in midfield.

Despite being a man light, Ireland continued to dictate large passages, putting together another multi-phase move (18 this time) on 33 minutes, but just couldn't find the finishing touches as Robbie Henshaw spilled a Sexton pass.

Moments later, Ireland were level in the contest, though, as North went off feet at a breakdown within the Wales 22, and Sexton knocked over a simple effort for 6-6.

And then three minutes from half-time the 14 men of Ireland notched the opening try as Beirne grounded from close range after a brilliant charging run and offload from Robbie Henshaw to openside Josh van der Flier, who was just stopped short before Beirne took the chance.

Sexton converted for 13-6 before a pair of Ireland breakdown penalties from replacement Iain Henderson and Ringrose saw them into the break with that advantage.

A Ringrose high tackle allowed Wales into the Ireland 22 for the first time in a long while seven minutes into the second period, but a Taulupe Faletau knock on ended the chance of that attack.

As Ireland broke off that defensive scrum, however, a Ringrose offload went to deck and allowed Wales to attack out of nothing and North to score down the right.

Halfpenny's conversion slipped wide, however, leaving Ireland with a slender 13-11 lead and when Wales wing Hallam Amos kicked out on the full, Ireland had a chance just outside the Wales 22.

The Irish set-piece produced scrappy ball as Justin Tipuric challenged in the air, however, and minutes later Ireland were penalised for side entry and Wales could clear.

Just shy of the hour mark, after a series of costly Irish errors invited Wales deep into the visitors' 22, wing Rees-Zammit scored in the corner via a sensational finish to regain the lead, and this time Halfpenny did convert off the touchline to stretch the advantage to five.

As Ireland looked to build back into the game, a cheap penalty against them for blocking off the ball saw Wales back into prime scoring territory, and that they did as Barnes again penalised Ireland - harshly this time - at the breakdown, allowing Halfpenny to make the Test a two-score game off the tee.

Sexton soon criminally missed touch with a penalty kick from hand as the game started to drift away from Ireland, before the skipper was forced to leave after his head collided with the knee of Tipuric.

A penalty against Alyn Wyn Jones for failing to roll away near his own try-line afforded Ireland a route back into the Test, as replacement Burns kicked a penalty to reduce the deficit back to five points.

Ireland continued to press for the remainder, playing four minutes into dead time of a frantic end as Wales centre Nick Tompkins avoided a yellow card for an intentional knock on.

But when handed the chance to kick to the corner within the Wales 22 in the final play, Burns kicked the ball dead, ending Ireland's last shot at a comeback.

The Good

Such were the performances of the Wales 15 and Ireland 14, logic would seem to suggest that were Ireland to have maintained the full complement throughout, they would have won, and potentially won well.

But Wales can only beat what was in front of them, and by hook and crook, they eventually did just that.

Sensational finish from Louis Rees-Zammit. That was some way to bring up your first try in the #SixNations #WALvIRE pic.twitter.com/S3mNjPLPVQ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 7, 2021

Rees-Zammit's finish in the corner was as good as will be seen anywhere in world rugby, and at just 20 years old and on his Six Nations debut, his potential is a real highlight.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will be a mightily relieved man, though. Were Wales to have failed to beat 14-man Ireland at home, his career in charge may have been on the brink.

The Bad

Only one place and one individual to start with.

O'Mahony's act of indiscipline was so unnecessary, so ineffective and, ultimately, cost Ireland the game.

With 74 Test caps behind him, a British and Irish Lions Test cap as captain and having been captain of Munster since he was 23, there are very few excuses. Particularly as O'Mahony was sent off for a very similar offence (via two yellows) on Jake Ball earlier this season playing for Munster at Parc y Scarlets.

1 - Peter O'Mahony is the first player to receive a red card in the #SixNations for Ireland. Bin. pic.twitter.com/tgcaCxXtIP — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 7, 2021

The back-row becomes just the fifth man to see red for Ireland, the first in the Six Nations and second ever in championship history (Will Duggan, 1977 Five Nations).

Ireland captain Sexton was also furious with referee Barnes after the game, feeling Wales were fortunate to avoid a yellow card. In short, the hosts were, as Johnny Williams escaped punishment for a head-high tackle on Ringrose, and Tompkins for a cynical knock-on.

But this is not the first time Ireland have had issues with Barnes. Indeed, they have now lost four Six Nations Tests in a row in Cardiff, and three of the four have seen Barnes take the whistle (2015, 2017, 2021).

Ulster's Burns also had a cameo to forget. His passing accuracy was ropey during his time on the pitch, he kicked one ball out on the full and then kicked dead at the last - an act unforgivable irrespective of Test experience.

